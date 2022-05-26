YWCA taking Tribute to Women submissions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aram Demerjian said there was music in his ears from the time he was born. It resonated through his house. Now, music surrounds the conductor of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on the stage of the Tennessee Theatre. The sound of the symphony is his passion. And at a turning point in life, it was his comfort.
