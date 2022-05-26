ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

YWCA taking Tribute to Women submissions

WBIR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVisit ywcaknox.com/tribute-to-women to nominate a...

www.wbir.com

WBIR

KSO conductor credits music, nurse practitioner with saving his life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Aram Demerjian said there was music in his ears from the time he was born. It resonated through his house. Now, music surrounds the conductor of the Knoxville Symphony Orchestra on the stage of the Tennessee Theatre. The sound of the symphony is his passion. And at a turning point in life, it was his comfort.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knoxville community honors veterans who passed away in the service

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — At the Knoxville National Cemetery, the Veterans Administration and Knoxville's Wreaths Across America organization came together to honor people who passed away while serving in the military. Wreaths Across America organized volunteers to place flags on each headstone to make sure no veteran is forgotten. Lieutenant...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Service & Sacrifice: The last soldier, a father’s grief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Memorial Day is a day to both honor and reflect on the sacrifice of men and women who have given their lives in service to the U.S. Among the names added this year to the East Tennessee Veterans Memorial in downtown Knoxville is the name of a 23-year-old graduate of Gibbs High School. And for the first time, 10News sat down for an extended interview with Greg Knauss to learn more about his son Ryan.
KNOXVILLE, TN
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
WBIR

How to keep pets safe if fireworks go off during Memorial Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's Memorial Day and across East Tennessee families and friends are gathering for annual barbecues and drinks. Some are also preparing fireworks for Monday night. Setting off fireworks can frighten pets across a neighborhood, endangering them. Scared pets can bolt away from their homes, trying to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
NewsBreak
WBIR

TWRA: Body of 19-year-old found on Watts Bar Lake

RHEA COUNTY, Tenn. — The body of a 19-year-old Rhea County woman was recovered from Watts Bar Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. TWRA said the body has been identified as Madison Taylor. Several local crews and dive teams started their search around 6:30 p.m. on Monday.
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WBIR

KCSO identifies drowning victim in West Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office has identified the man who drowned in West Knox County Friday night as 26-year-old James Barnewell of Knoxville. The incident took place in the 1000 block of Harbour Shore Drive. Authorities said they responded to a call from Barnewell's family saying...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

SEC Tournament champs Tennessee Vols welcomed home by fans

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Baseball was welcomed by fans Monday around midnight after winning the SEC Tournament title. The Tennessee Baseball Twitter account said the Vols were returning to Lindsey Nelson Stadium Sunday around 11:45 p.m. Tennessee baseball won the SEC Tournament Championship on Sunday 8-5 over Florida. The...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Farragut baseball wins 11th state title

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Farragut High School baseball has claimed its 11th state championship. The Admirals took down Houston 4-1 in the 4A title game on Saturday at Spring Fling. The team was tied 1-1 heading into the seventh inning. Farragut scored three runs in the top half of the inning.
FARRAGUT, TN

