Lawmakers spotlight child drowning prevention ahead of Memorial Day weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Memorial Day weekend is almost here, and your plans may include the beach or pool.

Along with all the sunshine and fun should be an emphasis on making sure children stay safe around water.

Drowning is the leading cause of unintentional deaths in children ages one to four. It can happen to anyone at any time around water.

Florida mom Arkeisha Reese’s 5-year-old son drowned several years ago.

“It was his first field trip to a country golf club and his last field trip,” Reese said.

According to the Florida Department of Children and Families, 23 children have died from drowning so far this year.

Sadly, just last week, a 1-year-old in Orange County drowned in a retention pond.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, who represents Broward County, announced plans to reauthorize a law that aims to decrease drownings.

