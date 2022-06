Let’s establish one thing right off the bat: A router is not an essential piece of equipment in the wood shop. It’s possible to build a piece of furniture without one. However, the versatility of a wood router is hard to match. It’s great for everything from joinery to edge shaping to inlay. If you own a router, you’ll use it often. So let’s dive into the details of routers and what type might be best for you.

