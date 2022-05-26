Obituary: Sandford, Elmer “Lee”

RENO, Ohio (WTAP) - Elmer “Lee” Sandford, 81, of Reno, passed away Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home surrounded by his family and his cat Gibby. Lee was born March 19, 1941 in Reno, Ohio to Herbert and Eleanor {Ewing} Sandford. Lee was a 1958 graduate...
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carl D. Newbrough Sr., 74, of Marietta, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022 at his home. Carl was born November 11, 1947 in Marietta, Ohio to Gale and Elizabeth Newbrough. He retired from Forma Scientific after 30 years. Carl enjoyed fishing, golfing, and rooting for The...
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - James Clarence “Jim” Hagar, 77 of Marietta passed away at 11:00 am, Friday, May 27, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was born on March 9, 1945, in Marietta to Earnest and Nora Hagar. Jim had been employed by Forma Scientific as a Section Manager for several years, until he was unable to work anymore. Jim’s biggest love was his wife and family.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Russell Knox, 79, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away Friday, May 27, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center surrounded by his family. He was born October 25, 1942 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Charles and Eva Knox. James was married to the love...
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Clara M. Greathouse, 88, of Williamstown passed away Saturday, May 28, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born November 27, 1933 in Marietta a daughter of Brady W. Brookover and Eskey Burdett Brookover. Clara was a homemaker and a member of Burnt Hill United Methodist Church.
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Susan Kay Rinard, 82, of Marietta passed away at 10:30 pm, Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born August 20, 1939, in Washington County, OH, to Earl Amos and Hazel Graham Amos. Susan was a homemaker and a member of Muskingum Valley Baptist Church. She never met a stranger and enjoyed singing, spending time with her family and loved her cats.
MOSS RUN, Ohio (WTAP) - Marie M. McGregor 97, of the Moss Run community, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born September 25, 1924 in Lawrence Township to the late Walter and Ruth Annie Holiday Oliver. Marie was a member of the Moss Run Community Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years, served the Little Muskingum Grange #2621 for 70 years, was a member of the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, served the Washington County Board of Elections for 40 years, loved to play bingo at the O’Neill Center and proudly receive her GED in 1984.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Legion Post 159 gathered at 9:30 a.m. on Monday morning at Tomlinson Park Williamstown residents showed support for the city’s Memorial Day parade and ceremony. Parade watchers were excited to see Williamstown fire trucks, the Ohio Valley Jeep Club, bands, tractors and more....
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Marietta Memorial Day parade was held earlier Monday morning. Horses, fire trucks, tractors and more were all lined up as the parade route began at the American Legion Post 64 at 10 a.m. The parade continued as they passed the Mound Cemetery before concluding at...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Today at City Park a Memorial Day service was held to honor the members of the American Legion Post 15 who lost their lives since last Memorial day. The service today was also held in hopes to inform those who are unaware of the true meaning...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sharon Mae Moss Whilden, of Mesa, Arizona, departed this life, May 21, 2022 at her home in Mesa, Arizona, following a long battle with cancer. She was born June 11, 1947 in Clarksburg, West Virginia, the daughter of the late Oscar and Hattie Moss of Pettyville, West Virginia.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Over 100 people gathered in Marietta for the kids race. Boys and girls age 1-11 ran in Marietta for the event. Race coordinator, Amy Eddy, says she loves these kids event because it helps kids be active while also having fun. “This is what it’s all...
BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) - Veterans and people came to Leavitt Funeral Homes for a special tribute for veterans that are no longer here. This years’ service focuses on veteran suicide, something organizers say impacts veterans every day. “Well, today brings back a lot of memories for a lot of...
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Ben Weekly, a cross country and track and field runner from Wood County Christian high school as officially signed with Fairmont State University. Ben has had a very successful career running with the Wildcats and now his hard work has earned him a spot on the Falcons cross country team.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say a person was shot and killed on the grounds of the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus over the weekend. Columbus police and Ohio State Highway Patrol officers responded to gunshots at the northwest corner of the statehouse at about 10 p.m. Sunday and found a male victim wounded.
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Alyssa Sauro, a now sophomore at Williamstown high school is fresh off a state championship win for the Lady Yellowjackets track and field team, but the competition does not end there. She will now be flying overseas to compete in Italy for the U18 Mountain Running...
The 304 Elite football showcase was held this past Saturday, May 28. at Doddridge County high school. The camp was for elite players from all over the sate through Class A to Class AAA to come together and show college coaches their skills. Coaches from many colleges gathered to watch...
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - The Etta Express came into this game needing just one victory to advance to the NCAA Division Three baseball World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Marietta rolled to a game one victory 13-2 and game two was much of the same. The game was scoreless until...
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Marietta College hosted Oswego State in Division Three baseballs first ever Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament. The Etta Express rolled to a victory of the Lakers with a final score of 13-2. The score may not indicate it, but Marietta trailed 1-0 all the...
