Obituary: Sandford, Elmer “Lee”

MOSS RUN, Ohio (WTAP) - Marie M. McGregor 97, of the Moss Run community, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 28, 2022. She was born September 25, 1924 in Lawrence Township to the late Walter and Ruth Annie Holiday Oliver. Marie was a member of the Moss Run Community Church where she was a Sunday School teacher for over 30 years, served the Little Muskingum Grange #2621 for 70 years, was a member of the Little Muskingum Volunteer Fire Department, served the Washington County Board of Elections for 40 years, loved to play bingo at the O’Neill Center and proudly receive her GED in 1984.

