FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office was called to a residential area of Van Ness, between Bullard and Barstow, around 6:00 a.m. Saturday. They say when their deputies arrived, they found a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured. Upon closer look, deputies say they determined the pair were actually deceased.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO