Denton, TX

Texas woman accused of killing her husband 4 days after wedding

 4 days ago
DENTON, Texas (TCD) -- A 30-year-old woman was arrested this week after she allegedly shot and killed her husband days after their wedding.

According to a statement, on April 25 at 9:58 p.m., a woman called Denton Police to report her husband had been shot in the 1100 block of East Sherman Drive. Another person reportedly called 911 to report a pickup truck had crashed into a residential yard. When officers arrived, they found the truck with a man unconscious in the driver’s seat.

The victim, who police identified as Jeffrey McBride, was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He later died from his injuries.

Denton Police spoke with McBride’s wife, Amber Rosales, and she reportedly told them McBride stopped on East Sherman Drive to "speak with a male." She claimed the man shot McBride, threw the gun in the car, and fled. During their investigation, detectives reportedly determined Rosales' statements were "inconsistent on multiple occasions" and concluded she was the only person with McBride when he was shot.

McBride and Rosales wed April 21, only four days before his death, the Denton Record-Chronicle reports. According to court documents cited by the Denton Record-Chronicle, Rosales said at the time of McBride’s death that he was "going to do a drug deal" but then it "went bad." She reportedly first said the gun used to kill her husband was a pistol, and then changed it to a revolver.

Rosales had scratches on her body and a swollen finger, which she reportedly argued came from struggling for the gun.

According to the Denton Record-Chronicle, surveillance footage captured on East Sherman Drive shows the truck driving normally before crashing into the yard. There was also no evidence of anyone running away from the scene.

The affidavit reportedly notes, "The victim sustained a single gunshot wound to his right side and the only person in the vehicle that could have fired the weapon was Rosales and not an unknown male that was alleged by Rosales to have come up to the stopped vehicle and firing the fatal shot."

Denton County court records for Rosales date back to 2010, but the Denton Record-Chronicle reports she was convicted of aggravated assault in 2017, and in 2021 pleaded guilty to false report of sexual battery involving a law enforcement officer. Jeffrey McBride’s sister, Katy McBride, told the paper Rosales abused Jeffrey and he was a victim of domestic violence.

Rosales was taken into custody Wednesday, May 25, and is being held at the City of Denton Jail on $500,000 bail.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#911#Violent Crime#Tcd#Denton Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
True Crime Daily covers in-depth investigations, real-life mysteries, and the stories behind crimes across America. True Crime Daily is the continuation of the broadcast television show Crime Watch Daily.

