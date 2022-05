MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Metro SWAT Team and Mishawaka Parks came together for a special workout and fundraiser ahead of Memorial Day. On Saturday at 8 a.m., the team honored fallen soldiers by doing the “Murph” workout in Mishawaka. The workout is named and shaped after Lt. Michael Murphy, who lived in New York, but was killed in the line of duty in Afghanistan.

2 DAYS AGO