In accordance with Senate Bill 770 (2019), Oregon’s Task Force on Universal Health Care invites residents across the state to join regional community listening sessions via Zoom. The Task Force is hosting six individual sessions throughout June moderated by a professional facilitator. At each session, residents will have the opportunity to listen, learn, and provide feedback about the Task Force’s Universal Health Plan. Attached is the invitation, which includes links to all of the sessions.

