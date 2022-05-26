ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Andy Fletcher Of Depeche Mode Dies At 60

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzRJg_0frd7QVk00
  • Andy Fletcher has passed away at age 60.
  • He reportedly died of natural causes.
  • He was best known for being in the band Depeche Mode.

Founding member of the band Depeche Mode, Andy “Fletch” Fletcher has died. The remaining members of the band released a statement about his death. He was 60 years old and reportedly died of natural causes.

Depeche Mode wrote, “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher has passed away

Andy and bandmate Vince Clarke first started a band called No Romance in China. They later changed their name to Depeche Mode in 1980 and added bandmate Dave Gahan. They released their debut album in 1981 and went on to have singles such as “Dreaming of Me” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Alan Wilder later replaced Vince.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BiiSV_0frd7QVk00
DEPECHE MODE, 1980s / Everett Collection

Along with the success of Depeche Mode, Andy launched his own label called Toast Hawaii in 2002. He was also a DJ and often went on tour. Depeche Mode was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wqGSg_0frd7QVk00
Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode / Wikimedia Commons

He is survived by his wife Gráinne Mullan and two children, Megan and Joe. May he rest in peace.

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Andy Griffith Show actress passes away at 81

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. (WGHP) —An actress known for being in The Andy Griffith Show has passed away. The Andy Griffith museum posted on their Facebook that Maggie Peterson Mancuso passed away. She played Charlene Darling, the daughter of the eccentric Darling family, who caused trouble around town with their folksy mountain beliefs. Peterson also appeared […]
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
OK! Magazine

Trouble In Paradise For Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom? Singer Seen Without Her Wedding Ring On Multiple Occasions

Is everything OK between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Fans are convinced that the duo split, as the singer hasn't been spotted wearing her engagement ring. At the 2022 Met Gala, which took place on Monday, May 2, the brunette beauty, 37, wore a gorgeous gown and a ring on that finger — but it wasn't her ruby engagement ring. Then, while appearing on American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, no rings were spotted on her fingers, one Twitter user pointed out. The "Roar" songstress also hasn't posted with her man that often, although on April 29, she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Mike Hagerty death: Friends star dies aged 67

Mike Hagerty, who starred in Friends and Curb Your Enthusiasm, has died aged 67.Comedian Bridget Everett, who stars in HBO’s Somebody Somewhere with Hegarty, shared the news of his death on Instagram on Friday (6 May). “With great sadness, the family of Michael G Hagerty announced his death yesterday in Los Angeles. A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote. No cause of death has yet been disclosed.Hagerty was best known for starring as Mr Treeger in Friends. He was the building superintendent at Monica,...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Gahan
Person
Vince Clarke
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Pens Loving Tribute To Son Benjamin, 27, Who Died By Suicide: ‘Forever Mourning”

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, has stayed out of the spotlight since the loss of her son Benjamin Keough in July 2020. But after over a year of near complete silence on her Instagram account, the gorgeous singer took to the platform to reflect on Benjamin’s death by suicide, saying that it has “swallowed” her “whole.” “I haven’t posted in quite some time because there really isn’t much to say, as I am and will forever be mourning the loss of my son,” Lisa Marie heartbreakingly revealed in a May 14 post.
CALABASAS, CA
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd's Cause Of Death Revealed: Singer Shot Herself With Firearm

Just a few weeks after it was revealed that Naomi Judd died at 75 years old, her daughter Ashley Judd is giving more details about what happened. While appearing on Good Morning America, she explained how her family has been doing in the wake of the tragedy and shared why the family was hesitant to share more details about her mother's death. “She used a weapon … a firearm,” the actress divulged. “So that’s the piece of information we’re very uncomfortable sharing.”Ashley said it's important for them to talk about mental health so they can help others who are struggling....
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Roll#No Romance#Toast Hawaii
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Song Ringo Starr Wants Played At His Funeral

Most people probably don’t have a certain song or playlist planned for their funeral, but Ringo Starr sure does. The topic came up when he ended up being one of the many famous faces interviewed by NME and they had asked that question. In response to the interesting question,...
MUSIC
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
Popculture

'Modern Family' Star Expecting Baby No. 2

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita are going to be parents for the second time. The Modern Family alum made the announcement in an Instagram post. "We are expanding our family," the 46-year-old wrote. "Beckett is going to be a sibling this fall!" Their son Beckett was born in 2020. Since becoming a father, Furguson has relished in the role, admitting it was a lifelong dream of his.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
China
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Would Still Be Alive If They Hadn't Divorced

With the premiere of his two-part documentary fast approaching, we're seeing much more about Bobby Brown. The music icon's career and life journey will be highlighted in A&E's Biography: Bobby Brown set to air in just two weeks, and ahead of its release, yet another teaser has been shared. We've already reported on speaking on his childhood trauma including being sexually assaulted by a priest and watching his best friend die in front of him at 12 years old, as well as his escapades with Madonna and Janet Jackson.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

‘Studio 10’ star’s tragic cause of death confirmed

Studio 10 star Erin Jayne Plummer died on the weekend at aged 42. Suicide has now been confirmed as her cause of death after a battle with mental illness. Content Warning: This article discusses depression and suicide. If you or someone you know are affected by the following story, you are not alone. To speak to someone, you can call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
150K+
Followers
7K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy