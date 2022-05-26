Andy Fletcher Of Depeche Mode Dies At 60

Andy Fletcher has passed away at age 60.

He reportedly died of natural causes.

He was best known for being in the band Depeche Mode.

Founding member of the band Depeche Mode, Andy “Fletch” Fletcher has died. The remaining members of the band released a statement about his death. He was 60 years old and reportedly died of natural causes.

Depeche Mode wrote, “Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint. Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.”

Depeche Mode member Andy Fletcher has passed away

Andy and bandmate Vince Clarke first started a band called No Romance in China. They later changed their name to Depeche Mode in 1980 and added bandmate Dave Gahan. They released their debut album in 1981 and went on to have singles such as “Dreaming of Me” and “Just Can’t Get Enough.” Alan Wilder later replaced Vince.

DEPECHE MODE, 1980s / Everett Collection

Along with the success of Depeche Mode, Andy launched his own label called Toast Hawaii in 2002. He was also a DJ and often went on tour. Depeche Mode was recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020.

Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode / Wikimedia Commons

He is survived by his wife Gráinne Mullan and two children, Megan and Joe. May he rest in peace.