Interview: Grape and Sizzle Returns to North Platte

(Shelby) -- A North Platte man was killed and another was injured in a two vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper driven by 66-year-old Andrea J Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska and a 2015 Ford F350 pulling a camper driven by 31-year-old Benjamin J Miller of Lennox, South Dakota were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just west of Shelby around 10:54 a.m. Authorities say Barge's vehicle lost control and struck Miller's vehicle -- which traveled into the south ditch where it came to rest. Meanwhile, Barge's vehicle spun and came to rest on its driver's side partially in the right lane and south shoulder facing southwest.

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO