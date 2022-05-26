Interview: Grape and Sizzle Returns to North Platte

Cleaning out my desk drawer Tuesday afternoon, I found a deluge of business cards from people I’ve covered here at the Hub in recent years. It was a bittersweet afternoon. After five years here, I’m leaving Kearney to return to Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center, a place that lassoed my heart 12 years ago and has never let go. Sitting seven miles north of Abiquiu, N.M., it’s an old dude ranch embedded in mesas. It has no TV, but it has star-spangled skies, and horses, and programs in art, nature, spirituality, silversmithing and more.
