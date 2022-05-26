ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Interview: Grape and Sizzle Returns to North Platte

huskeradio.com
 4 days ago

Grape and Sizzle returns to North Platte June 3rd. Thursday morning on KODY’s...

www.huskeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kearney Hub

After five years, thanks, and farewell

Cleaning out my desk drawer Tuesday afternoon, I found a deluge of business cards from people I’ve covered here at the Hub in recent years. It was a bittersweet afternoon. After five years here, I’m leaving Kearney to return to Ghost Ranch Education & Retreat Center, a place that lassoed my heart 12 years ago and has never let go. Sitting seven miles north of Abiquiu, N.M., it’s an old dude ranch embedded in mesas. It has no TV, but it has star-spangled skies, and horses, and programs in art, nature, spirituality, silversmithing and more.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

A new chapter, new location for Kearney's The Solid Rock

KEARNEY — Linda Muhlbach can’t help smiling. Her Christian bookstore, The Solid Rock, is thriving in its new location at 1010 Third Ave. It opened there Feb. 7. “Our customers are enjoying the new space. Not too long ago, two gentlemen were traveling and they pulled off I-80 to find a restaurant,” Muhlbach said. “They found us and came in. They’d never been in a store where you could buy a Bible. Each man purchased one.”
KEARNEY, NE
kmaland.com

North Platte man killed in 2 vehicle crash near Shelby

(Shelby) -- A North Platte man was killed and another was injured in a two vehicle accident in Pottawattamie County Sunday morning. The Iowa State Patrol says a 2004 Toyota 4Runner pulling a camper driven by 66-year-old Andrea J Barge of Oshkosh, Nebraska and a 2015 Ford F350 pulling a camper driven by 31-year-old Benjamin J Miller of Lennox, South Dakota were traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 just west of Shelby around 10:54 a.m. Authorities say Barge's vehicle lost control and struck Miller's vehicle -- which traveled into the south ditch where it came to rest. Meanwhile, Barge's vehicle spun and came to rest on its driver's side partially in the right lane and south shoulder facing southwest.
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Platte, NE
News Channel Nebraska

North Platte police find body in a vehicle during welfare check

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Saturday afternoon, North Platte police were contacted by a man concerned about a vehicle he had seen sitting in the same spot for some time. The concerned citizen told News 2 that he noticed an odor coming from the vehicle while near it on Saturday afternoon.
NORTH PLATTE, NE
KETV.com

Union Pacific coal train derails Thursday in west central Nebraska

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — A Union Pacific train derailed early Thursday near Gothenburg, Nebraska sending 30 coal cars off the tracks. No one was injured in the incident 2 miles southeast of Gothenburg. UP cleared one of three lines in the area to keep train traffic moving. The Nebraska State...
GOTHENBURG, NE
Kearney Hub

Amherst Country Dances: 127 years and going strong every Saturday

AMHERST — For the last 10 years, Bob and Vera Giffin have had a standing date every Saturday night. They glide around the floor at the local country dance. Last Saturday evening, the Giffins were among 15 or 20 couples continuing a 127-year tradition. After being held in Miller for decades, the dances moved to the Amherst Community Center in January.
AMHERST, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Buffalo; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Custer; Dakota; Dawson; Dixon; Dodge; Fillmore; Franklin; Garfield; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Holt; Howard; Kearney; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Rock; Saunders; Seward; Sherman; Stanton; Thayer; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; York TORNADO WATCH 289 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BUFFALO BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING CUSTER DAKOTA DAWSON DIXON DODGE FILLMORE FRANKLIN GARFIELD GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOLT HOWARD KEARNEY KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK ROCK SAUNDERS SEWARD SHERMAN STANTON THAYER THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grape#Sizzle

Comments / 0

Community Policy