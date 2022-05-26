Authorities investigating after teen found dead in stranger's Philadelphia home, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after his father allegedly left him in the car with a loaded gun while he got a haircut. It happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Powelton around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the child was inside a car when he shot himself in the left hand. The child’s grandmother rushed him to Children’s Hospital, according to police. Police say they recovered the gun and a spent shell casing. The father of the child will face gun and child endangerment charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.

