ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Authorities investigating after teen found dead in stranger's Philadelphia home, police say

fox29.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily members said 15-year-old Ali Thorpe was found dead in a...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 9

shannon grundke
3d ago

this whole thing is a tragedy it makes no sense and justice needs to happen ASAP somebody knows something and I hope to god someone speaks up this is in my neighborhood and scary af anymore

Reply
2
Guest
2d ago

If a 15yo black boy was fond dead in a "stranger's" home, then why the hell is he still even considered a "stranger" when everyone should know who's home that is by now. I'm sure had that been a white 15yo boy, everyone would know who the "stranger", and everyone he knows, including his grandmother's cat is by now, with them all being arrested, and charged with something or another just by association. REPARATIONS-MATTER @ADOS101

Reply
2
Related
fox29.com

Police: Nearly 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

DA: Man charged with killing 2 women, unborn child in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A man has been arrested for the murder of two women and an unborn child in Coatesville, according to officials. Mamadou Kallie, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

4-Year-Old Boy Shot Himself After Father Allegedly Left Loaded Gun Inside Car While Getting Haircut: Philly Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a 4-year-old boy shot himself in the hand after his father allegedly left him in the car with a loaded gun while he got a haircut. It happened on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue in West Powelton around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the child was inside a car when he shot himself in the left hand. The child’s grandmother rushed him to Children’s Hospital, according to police. Police say they recovered the gun and a spent shell casing. The father of the child will face gun and child endangerment charges. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 49, shot in the back and killed in North Philadelphia

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 49-year-old man has died after he was shot in the back, in the middle of the morning in North Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Philip Street Sunday morning, just after 9:30. Police arrived on scene to find a 49-year-old man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Can You Help Find a Missing Delaware County Man?

EAST LANSDOWNE, PA — East Lansdowne Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing and potentially endangered person. Tony Strickland left his residence on May 26, 2022, at 7:00 AM. Police say he suffers from a mental health condition and it is unknown whether he has his medication with him. There was no clothing description provided, and he does not drive.
EAST LANSDOWNE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy