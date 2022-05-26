ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine County, WI

Brittany Booker Story: Jackson Charged with Killing Mother of 6

By Heather Asiyanbi
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOeZI_0frd5Ydy00

After more than a month on the run after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker, a mother of six, Terry Jackson was in court Thursday and charged with her murder.

In total, he was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with 23 felonies, the most serious of which is the first-degree intentional homicide charge for Booker’s death and could result in a life sentence if convicted of that charge alone. Jackson was also charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon related to the April 24 death of Booker, and a number of felonies related to his alleged Feb. 27 attack on Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.

Jackson fled the state after the Feb. 27 incident with the help of two women – Carmelita Walker and Alicia Sykes – who drove him to his ex-wife’s house in Texas. By this time, he had a bench warrant out of his arrest relating to a missed court date for an ongoing drug case against him. Jackson returned to Racine at some point and stayed with Diamond Hood in the days leading up to Booker’s death, using Hood’s vehicle to drive to Booker’s home the morning of April 24. All three women have been charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Amended complaint includes Booker’s death

According to the amended criminal complaint originally filed after the Feb. 27 attack, Jackson on April 24 first assaulted Booker in her home where her six children were present. Doorbell video shows Jackson escorting Booker out of the residence and is heard telling her, “Go.” Police used GPS data from Booker’s phone to track her car after she and Jackson exited her house to trace a route investigators believe was Jackson forcing her to drive around looking for his ex-girlfriend. They returned to Booker’s block where he killed her in the car with a single gunshot to the head.

A nationwide manhunt ensued with the help of the U.S. Marshals who have reach throughout the United States and its territories. Jackson was apprehended last Sunday at a home in Chicago after a brief standoff with law enforcement. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Racine County Jail on May 25.

Jackson remains in custody on a $10 million cash bond and will next be in court on June 1 for his preliminary hearing.

The Brittany booker story

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.

Comments / 3

Related
wibailoutpeople.org

Milwaukee, June 1, 2022: Justice for Jay Anderson Jr. Hearing

821 W State Street, Milwaukee, WI – 11 A.M. It is FINALLY TIME for Joseph Mensah to hear his fate in court on Wednesday, June 1st. In 2016 Jay Anderson Jr. was asleep in his car in Madison Park when serial killer cop Joseph Mensah decided to end Jay’s life. Mensah, as well as the Wauwatosa Police Department, came up with a web of lies – the most disturbing one being that Jay lunged for a gun. It was proven that Jay never lunged nor moved. So why is Mensah not already locked up?! Our system was designed that way. Designed to protect the police rather than the people the police are hired to protect!!
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Man facing ID theft, domestic battery charges

A man accused of stealing the debit cards of two individuals in 2021 and assaulting a woman Monday could face more than 20 years in prison. Willie Wilkins, 63, was charged Friday in Racine County Circuit Court with three felony counts of personal ID theft, one felony count of substantial battery, and one misdemeanor count each of theft. If convicted, he faces up to 22 years in prison and/or up to $50,000 in fines.
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Jackson, WI
Racine County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
WIFR

Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Erin Murphy says in the four months she has worked at Burger King near Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act, she has never seen anything like she did Saturday night. “All the sudden I heard, like, six gun shots go off and they were loud....
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#Jackson Charged
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Homicide at Kenosha hotel: Vigil, memorial held for woman killed

KENOSHA, Wis. - Family and friends turned the scene of a deadly shooting into a memorial – holding a vigil Saturday, May 28 in honor of 30-year-old Montreach Mitchell. There was a simple but important final message for Mitchell. A message that filled the Kenosha skies. "We love her,...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Attempted homicide, Milwaukee men charged in 35th and Hadley shooting

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men are charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a shooting on the city's north side Sunday, April 24. The accused are 22-year-old Marvin Johnson and 27-year-old Kendall Love. Johnson is also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Police were called to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

28th and National homicide: Darrell Edwards sentenced to 3 years

MILWAUKEE - Darrell Edwards of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, May 27 to three years in prison and another five years of extended supervision. This, in connection with a shooting that happened on the city's south side in August 2021. Edwards was originally charged with second-degree reckless homicide in the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Member of 'Kia Boys' accused of pointing gun at police officer

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors say the "Kia Boys" have been stealing cars and firing off guns near 37th Street and Meinecke Avenue. They even targeted an officer, working to stop the crime. According to new court documents, the block "has had consistent issues with the 'Kia Boys.'" It's why last...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

24th and Concordia shooting, Milwaukee man gets 6 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to six years in prison for a 2021 shooting that wounded a man and a 5-year-old boy. Pierre Howard, 23, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury in March. As part of a plea negotiation, four other charges were dismissed. Police were called...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man killed in hit-and-run near 46th and Lisbon

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man Friday night, May 27 near 46th and Lisbon and then took off. Surveillance video shows people rushed over to help. It's hard to see the striking vehicle in the surveillance video because it is incredibly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha homicide, Oklahoma police arrest suspect

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Kenosha homicide suspect – one of Wisconsin's Most Wanted – was arrested Friday, May 27 by local law enforcement in Tulsa, Oklahoma. On its Facebook page, the Tulsa Police Department released details Saturday regarding what led to the arrest of 33-year-old Tiron Washington. Washington...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fire at liquor store, apartment; no injuries

MILWAUKEE - Fire crews were called to the scene of a rubbish fire near 35th and Silver Spring shortly before 5 a.m. The fire spread to the liquor store with apartments above at that location and became fully engulfed. They first had reports of one trapped person who turned out...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy