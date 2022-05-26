Brittany Booker Story: Jackson Charged with Killing Mother of 6

After more than a month on the run after he allegedly killed Brittany Booker, a mother of six, Terry Jackson was in court Thursday and charged with her murder.

In total, he was charged in Racine County Circuit Court with 23 felonies, the most serious of which is the first-degree intentional homicide charge for Booker’s death and could result in a life sentence if convicted of that charge alone. Jackson was also charged with kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon related to the April 24 death of Booker, and a number of felonies related to his alleged Feb. 27 attack on Booker and his ex-girlfriend with a hammer.

Jackson fled the state after the Feb. 27 incident with the help of two women – Carmelita Walker and Alicia Sykes – who drove him to his ex-wife’s house in Texas. By this time, he had a bench warrant out of his arrest relating to a missed court date for an ongoing drug case against him. Jackson returned to Racine at some point and stayed with Diamond Hood in the days leading up to Booker’s death, using Hood’s vehicle to drive to Booker’s home the morning of April 24. All three women have been charged with harboring or aiding a felon.

Amended complaint includes Booker’s death

According to the amended criminal complaint originally filed after the Feb. 27 attack, Jackson on April 24 first assaulted Booker in her home where her six children were present. Doorbell video shows Jackson escorting Booker out of the residence and is heard telling her, “Go.” Police used GPS data from Booker’s phone to track her car after she and Jackson exited her house to trace a route investigators believe was Jackson forcing her to drive around looking for his ex-girlfriend. They returned to Booker’s block where he killed her in the car with a single gunshot to the head.

A nationwide manhunt ensued with the help of the U.S. Marshals who have reach throughout the United States and its territories. Jackson was apprehended last Sunday at a home in Chicago after a brief standoff with law enforcement. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Racine County Jail on May 25.

Jackson remains in custody on a $10 million cash bond and will next be in court on June 1 for his preliminary hearing.

The Brittany booker story

