OAK PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - For at least a year, Terrence Goodwyn, who has muscular dystrophy, has only left his Oak Park house to go to school across the street. "My dad used to have to lift me in the van, but he threw out his back. I haven’t been able to go anywhere for a year or two," the high school senior said.

OAK PARK, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO