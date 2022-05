A warm and breezy wind ended the weekend as temps pushed 90 degrees over all of central Missouri Sunday. More of the same can be expected on Monday for Memorial Day. Monday will be another warm day with morning temps in the 70s, afternoon temps near 90 degrees. Winds out from the south will be a gusty as 35mph. The wind will be stronger the closer to Kansas City you are.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO