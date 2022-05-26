Exclusive: Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly On His New Film, Upcoming Tour, and Fashion Future

Ari Emanuel is a married man. The Endeavor founder and CEO wed fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in Saint-Tropez in the South of France this weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor Beats Wall Street Estimates As Live Events Bounce BackEstelle Harris, the Nagging Mrs. Costanza on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's 2021 Pay Package Tops $308M Thanks to IPO Equity Emanuel’s client Larry David served as the officiant at the wedding, which was attended by Emily Ratajkowski, Elon Musk, Sean Combs, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry and Rahm Emanuel, Ari’s brother and former Chicago mayor who is now the U.S. ambassador to Japan. Emanuel led Endeavor through its first year as a publicly traded company last year, earning a pay package that topped $308 million, including a stock grant, bonus and equity award. Staudinger co-founded the L.A.-based fashion brand Staud with George Augusto in 2015. Four years later, she was featured in Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list for art and style. The couple got engaged last year. This is the second marriage for Emanuel, who was previously wed to Sarah Addington. They filed for divorce in 2018 after two decades of marriage and have three kids together. Click here to read the full article.

