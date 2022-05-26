ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hampton, NY

Exclusive: Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly On His New Film, Upcoming Tour, and Fashion Future

By Eddie Roche
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince first meeting him in 2016 at an intimate dinner THE DAILY hosted at The Maidstone in East Hampton, we’ve always had a special place in our heart for Colson Baker, who went on to global stardom as Machine Gun Kelly. Now one of our favorite dinner guests ever is co-writing,...

Page Six

Ray Liotta dined at Dominican Republic steakhouse 2 days before his death

Ray Liotta and his fiancée enjoyed a meal at a luxury steakhouse in the Dominican Republic just two days before his sudden death. The “Goodfellas” star — who died Thursday in the Caribbean country at the age of 67 — had dinner with Jacy Nittolo at Naca’n Restaurant Tuesday night. “We were fortunate to host Ray for dinner on Tuesday night,” the restaurant’s Instagram account posted after the sad news broke. “He was a special person and talented actor that will be missed – your friends at Naca’n will remember you fondly – 🖤 #RestinPeace.” Naca’n shared a photo of the couple at the...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Master P's Daughter Tytyana Miller Dead at 29

Master P is mourning the death of his daughter, Tytyana Miller. The 52-year-old rapper took to social media Sunday night to announce his 29-year-old daughter had passed away. "Our family is dealing with an overwhelming grief for the loss of my daughter Tytyana," Master P wrote on Instagram. "We respectfully request some privacy so that our family can grieve. We appreciate all of the prayers love and support."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Undergoes Dramatic Transformation for Biopic on Musical Legend

Bradley Cooper will direct and star in a new biopic of music legend Leonard Bernstein, and his transformation for the role is remarkable. On Monday, the first teaser images for the Netflix original film Maestro dropped online. Fans are more excited than ever to see Bradley back in action bringing this unique story to life.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Ari Emanuel Marries Fashion Designer Sarah Staudinger in France With Larry David Officiating

Ari Emanuel is a married man. The Endeavor founder and CEO wed fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in Saint-Tropez in the South of France this weekend.More from The Hollywood ReporterEndeavor Beats Wall Street Estimates As Live Events Bounce BackEstelle Harris, the Nagging Mrs. Costanza on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's 2021 Pay Package Tops $308M Thanks to IPO Equity Emanuel’s client Larry David served as the officiant at the wedding, which was attended by Emily Ratajkowski, Elon Musk, Sean Combs, Mark Wahlberg, Tyler Perry and Rahm Emanuel, Ari’s brother and former Chicago mayor who is now the U.S. ambassador to Japan. Emanuel led Endeavor through its first year as a publicly traded company last year, earning a pay package that topped $308 million, including a stock grant, bonus and equity award. Staudinger co-founded the L.A.-based fashion brand Staud with George Augusto in 2015. Four years later, she was featured in Forbes magazine’s “30 Under 30” list for art and style. The couple got engaged last year. This is the second marriage for Emanuel, who was previously wed to Sarah Addington. They filed for divorce in 2018 after two decades of marriage and have three kids together. Click here to read the full article.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

