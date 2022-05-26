Jury deliberating in Reading sex trafficking trial

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's an issue throughout Pennsylvania: Children being left by themselves at casinos while their parents go to gamble. "A minor, an underage child has been left unattended at a casino parking lot, hotel, or even a food court - but somewhere where the parent has chosen to go in and gamble and leave them alone for a period of time," said Doug Harbach, Director of Communications for the state Gaming Control Board.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO