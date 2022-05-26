Jury deliberating in Reading sex trafficking trial

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Police Department is asking for the public's help in its search for a missing woman. Adrieanna Alston, 39, has been reported as a missing/endangered person, according to a news release from city police. Alston was last seen in the area of Jefferson and Union streets....
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's an issue throughout Pennsylvania: Children being left by themselves at casinos while their parents go to gamble. "A minor, an underage child has been left unattended at a casino parking lot, hotel, or even a food court - but somewhere where the parent has chosen to go in and gamble and leave them alone for a period of time," said Doug Harbach, Director of Communications for the state Gaming Control Board.
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - There was a large first responder presence near the Delaware River Monday night for reports of a water rescue incident. Police will only say that they were investigating reports of a person in the water, but they have called off the search. Crews were sent to the...
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police in Pottstown are investigating a crash in front of a home. The crash happened amid unconfirmed reports of a shooting. Police were called to an area of West Street just after 8 p.m. Sunday. A photographer who works for Channel 69 news reported seeing a car...
READING, Pa - At first glance - a big gathering at Victor Emmanuel's in Reading - looks like a pretty swingin' Memorial Day bash. "The counts supposed to about be about 300 people that showed up,” said Dennis Ganter of Reading. It has all the tell-tale signs - food,...
UPPER MERION, Pa. - A man was arrested for indecent assault after he attempted to grab a woman on the Schuylkill River Trail, police said. According to police, the woman was walking the trail near Valley Forge Towers at around 1:30 p.m. Friday when the suspect, Michael Wiggins, grabbed her from behind and tried to pull off her pants.
It was a packed house at Beltzville State Park in Carbon County Monday. So many people showed up to enjoy a day at the park, officials had to turn people away. According to the park's Facebook page, it's the second day in a row the park filled to capacity.
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Authorities continue searching for what was behind an explosion that left five people dead, two people injured and leveled twin homes on Hale Street in Pottstown last Thursday. A makeshift memorial sits against a fence that surrounds the pile of rubble that's left. Debris is still stuck...
S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Berks County. It happened at Huntzinger Rd & Forest View Dr in S. Heidelberg Twp. Initial reports indicate one person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the Monday incident. The crash involved a...
S. HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. - One man was taken to the hospital after his pickup truck rolled over in Berks County. It happened around 2:15 p.m. Monday in South Heidelberg Township, at Huntzinger Road and Forest View Drive. Authorities said the driver lost control of the truck and it flipped...
PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. - One person was hurt when a car crashed into a tree in Northampton County, authorities said. The crash happened about 12:45 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Church Road in Plainfield Township. Emergency dispatchers said a person was taken to the hospital. No word yet...
RINGTOWN, Pa. - A veterans memorial has a new home in part of Schuylkill County. The stone now stands in an easy-to-see spot at the Ringtown Valley Recreation Center, as you head into the borough. The flag poles, benches, and the helmet and rifle sculpture around it are new.
BEHTLEHEM, Pa. - Memorial Day weekend is in full-swing across the Lehigh Valley as our nation honors the men and women who have served our nation. The sounds of Sing for America filled the air at ArtsQuest in Bethlehem on Sunday as they honored our nation's heroes. "We're a very...
Matt Swarmer, a 2016 Kutztown graduate who also starred at Governor Mifflin, delivered a positive performance in his first time pitching in the major leagues on Monday. Getting the start in the first game of a doubleheader against Milwaukee, Swarmer scattered five hits over six innings allowing one earned run and striking out six.
