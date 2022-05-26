ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Indiana hosts first global economic summit

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRepresentatives from more than two dozen...

Average gas price in Indiana could hit $4.79 this week

INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up for more pain at the pump. Experts are predicting a new spike in gas prices locally, as early as Tuesday. The potential sticker shock comes just as travelers are leaving the track, on the heels of the holiday weekend, and as all of us zoom into the summer travel season.
INDIANA STATE
Samsung picks Indiana over Illinois for battery plant

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
KOKOMO, IN
8 Amazing Small-Town Indiana Festivals Worth the Drive

Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
IDPH issues warning of rabid bats in 4 Illinois counties

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about rabid bats.They've been spotted in Champaign, Jackson, Macon, and Will counties. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and are responsible for most human cases in the U.S.  
Keeping children safe this summer with the right color swimsuit

INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day 2022 in the books, many backyard pools are now open. Indiana families are planning trips to water parks and city pools. One national water safety organization is asking parents to stop and think before choosing which swimsuit their child will wear in the water this summer.
INDIANA STATE
Two Illinois Cities Ranked ‘Healthiest Places To Live’ In The United States

After being stuck inside our homes for months on end, a lot of people are looking for ways to drop the weight they gained now that Summer is here. Living in a city where there are many resources to buy nutritional and healthier food is pretty rare. Every mile in my town there's a McDonald's or a Taco Bell that's convenient and easy to get when you're on the go. That gets pretty old after a while eating the same old greasy food that was cooked suspiciously fast. And with the cost of healthcare rising, it's not easy to keep your health in good shape.
Indiana Woodworker builds custom-made furniture

Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
3 Indiana stores among 90 Sears locations to close

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location. In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.
Foxconn factory fiasco could leave Wisconsinites on the hook for $300m

For five years, Foxconn promised and spectacularly failed to build a much-hyped sprawling factory near Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Now, the area's leaders may be saddled with $300 million in bond repayments that the Taiwanese iPhone maker had promised to repay. According to the Wall Street Journal, Foxconn agreed to pay...
WISCONSIN STATE
Peoria-based nursing home company found in violation of federal labor laws

More than 3,000 employees of Petersen Health Care, a long-term nursing facility company based in Peoria, were not paid overtime wages they were owed, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. Petersen operates long-term care facilities in the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri. According to...
PEORIA, IL

