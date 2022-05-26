Indiana hosts first global economic summit

INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Monday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for Hoosiers 5 and older through the Indiana State Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS — Buckle up for more pain at the pump. Experts are predicting a new spike in gas prices locally, as early as Tuesday. The potential sticker shock comes just as travelers are leaving the track, on the heels of the holiday weekend, and as all of us zoom into the summer travel season.
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Disappointment in the twin cities following an electric vehicle battery manufacturer choosing to not locate in the area. Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep and Chrysler as well as its partner Samsung announced the location for their joint operation on a $2.5 billion electric vehicle (EV) battery plant will be in Kokomo, Indiana.
Fifteen Illinois counties, including several in the Chicago area, have transitioned to a “high community level” of the virus just ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The designation comes from guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and...
INDIANAPOLIS — For Memorial Day, people across the country — including right here in central Indiana — paid tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Crown Hill Cemetery had a memorial service on Monday to honor the men and women killed while serving...
Date: July 8-9 Each July, Martinsville gears up for Artie Fest, an annual community celebration of all things Artesian. The festival kicks off on Friday night with live music and food vendors, and Saturday brings a 5K run/walk, car show, live music, kid’s activities and more. The festival culminates in an outdoor, family-friendly movie shown under the stars.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A new warning from the Illinois Department of Public Health about rabid bats.They've been spotted in Champaign, Jackson, Macon, and Will counties. Bats are the most common carriers of rabies and are responsible for most human cases in the U.S.
INDIANAPOLIS — With Memorial Day 2022 in the books, many backyard pools are now open. Indiana families are planning trips to water parks and city pools. One national water safety organization is asking parents to stop and think before choosing which swimsuit their child will wear in the water this summer.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are the latest updates on Wednesday night storms across Indiana, from the National Weather Service and Storm Track 8. Clinton County 911 reports Frankfort City Light & Power outages will persist for the next 2-4 hours for customers in its eastern area. 8:31 p.m. A...
After being stuck inside our homes for months on end, a lot of people are looking for ways to drop the weight they gained now that Summer is here. Living in a city where there are many resources to buy nutritional and healthier food is pretty rare. Every mile in my town there's a McDonald's or a Taco Bell that's convenient and easy to get when you're on the go. That gets pretty old after a while eating the same old greasy food that was cooked suspiciously fast. And with the cost of healthcare rising, it's not easy to keep your health in good shape.
Raymond Brents is master woodworker and artisan who honors trees by creating new life for them and making them beautiful in a whole new way. Born and raised in Indianapolis, Brents creates custom-made furniture and sells it to his local community. He’s always had strong attention to detail and worked well with his hands and loves to be able to provide unique and quality furniture to his community.
WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location. In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great American restaurants in the state of Indiana, you might want to consider the following restaurants.
For five years, Foxconn promised and spectacularly failed to build a much-hyped sprawling factory near Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. Now, the area's leaders may be saddled with $300 million in bond repayments that the Taiwanese iPhone maker had promised to repay. According to the Wall Street Journal, Foxconn agreed to pay...
More than 3,000 employees of Petersen Health Care, a long-term nursing facility company based in Peoria, were not paid overtime wages they were owed, according to an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor. Petersen operates long-term care facilities in the Midwest, including Illinois, Iowa, Indiana and Missouri. According to...
CHICAGO — As the U.S. continues to see rising energy costs, the State of Illinois is offering a little extra help this summer to low-income families in the form of a one-time payment directly to their utility companies. “Access to energy is a basic necessity and my administration is...
Comments / 2