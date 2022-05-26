LoCO STRAWPOLLZ: Who Should Be Humboldt County's Next Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters?

A homeless man who bit off part of an Arcata police officer’s thumb was sentenced this morning to four years and eight months in state prison. Delano Blayze Malang, 22, faced up to 21 years, and the Probation Department had recommended 16 years. But Judge Gregory Elvine-Kreis, citing Malang’s youth and mental health problems, selected a penalty that Deputy District Attorney Trent Timm called “kind of a slap on the wrist.”
The suspect from the May 29, 2022 incident on Cousins Street has been identified as 31-year-old Matthew Esparza of Eureka. Esparza was arrested on scene and transported and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility for negligent discharge of a firearm. The female victim was determined to have not been injured during the incident.
On May 29, 2022, at about 11:32 a.m., the Eureka Police Department responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Cousins Street for the report of a male in possession of a firearm who was refusing to allow a female resident to leave. As officers arrived on scene, they, as well as nearby neighbors, heard a single gunshot from the area near the residence.
One person has died and another was hospitalized after large, hazardous waves pulled a pair of hikers out to sea at Black Sands Beach yesterday. Shelter Cove Volunteer Fire Department Chief Nick Pape told the Outpost that the department’s Ocean Rescue Team responded to the emergency by personal watercraft and boat at 2:10 p.m. The team reportedly reached the distressed hikers approximately 13 minutes later, where they found the victims trapped in 15 to 25-foot waves.
This page notes the names of those processed by the Humboldt County Jail, or into a supervised release program, at the date and time indicated. As always, please remember that people should be considered innocent until proven guilty.
On May 4, 2022, Karen Jeanne Johnson peacefully passed away, surrounded by her loved ones, and into the loving arms of our Lord Jesus Christ. May 4th will forever be Karen’s “Glory Day.”. Karen was born on January 5, 1952 to Jack and Jeannie Chamberlain. She was the...
