LoCO STRAWPOLLZ: Who Should Be Humboldt County's Next Clerk-Recorder and Registrar of Voters?

On May 29, 2022, at about 11:32 a.m., the Eureka Police Department responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Cousins Street for the report of a male in possession of a firearm who was refusing to allow a female resident to leave. As officers arrived on scene, they, as well as nearby neighbors, heard a single gunshot from the area near the residence.

EUREKA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO