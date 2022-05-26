ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim Miller: GOP resistance to gun laws is ‘because of apathy about the deaths of those kids’

 4 days ago

MSNBC

Canadian Prime Minister introduces bill to prevent buying & selling handguns

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau introduced a bill to block the purchase, sale and import of handguns in Canada. MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell speaks to David Hogg, gun safety activist and survivor of the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, about the move by Trudeau and how it compares to the lack of legislative action on gun violence in America.May 31, 2022.
POLITICS
MSNBC

DOJ to conduct review of law enforcement response to Texas school shooting

The U.S. Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 21 dead. The department said the goal of the review will be to “provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. “May 29, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
MSNBC

The Texas shooting is another vile opportunity for far-right trolls to 'monster' trans people

It didn’t take long after an 18-year-old brutally murdered 19 schoolchildren and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, before the internet misinformation machine cranked into action. Starting on 4chan, a false rumor began to spread that the school shooter was a trans woman named Sam. Right-wing troll Candace Owens continued to push the false narrative long after it had been disproved. The online chatter even grew to the point where far-right Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona claimed the shooter was trans in a since-deleted tweet.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Biden: U.S. will ‘never fail in our duty to remember’ fallen service members

To commemorate Memorial Day, President Biden delivered remarks at Arlington National Cemetery, where he honored fallen service members, saying “we’ll never fail in our duty to remember” their sacrifice. Speaking about U.S. service members who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, the president said “there’s nothing low risk or low cost about war” for the men and women in the U.S. military.May 30, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Gun Control Activists Can “Absolutely” Take on the NRA, Says Sandy Hook Mom

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, TX has aggravated old wounds for many people who’ve lost family members to gun violence. After her son was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting, Nicole Hockley dedicated her life to pushing for gun safety reforms. Hockley founded Sandy Hook Promise, an organization aimed at providing gun control education. Now, with the number of mass shootings mounting, Hockley wants people to “vote your conscience” and remove apathetic politicians from office. “It’s really all about voting... If someone is not representing you and your values, then you have to vote them out of office. That is the right that we all have as citizens, and we need to take that right seriously.” May 28, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Nicole Hockley: ‘If we don't take action’ to pass gun safety legislation, ‘the blood really is on our hands’

CEO of Sandy Hook Promise Nicole Hockley, whose six year-old son Dylan was killed at Sandy Hook Elementary, joins Chris Jansing to discuss what’s at stake in the push for bipartisan gun safety legislation after the latest mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. “It's not about politicizing the moment, it's about responding to the moment,” says Hockley. “If we don't take action now, then the blood really is on our hands for not taking action and allowing people to die everyday." May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
AFP

Biden asks New Zealand's Ardern for advice on extremist gun violence

President Joe Biden on Tuesday told New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern that after the latest US mass shooting he wants her advice in tackling a rise in gun violence and extremist ideologies. Meeting in the Oval Office with Ardern, Biden referred to the 2019 Christchurch slaying of 51 people in mass shootings targeting Muslims.
POLITICS
MSNBC

How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

The Uvalde, Texas mass shooting shows the ‘good guys’ are no match for an assault rifle. Activist Brittany Packnett Cunningham and contributing writer to The Atlantic Molly Jong-Fast discuss the gun lobby’s myths and changing America’s “culture of violence.”May 30, 2022.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

Some (but not many) in GOP evolve on possible gun restrictions

In the aftermath of last week’s mass shooting in Uvalde, among the many questions was whether the bloodshed might lead some Republican policymakers to change their minds about gun policy. It was not a passing curiosity: If the heartbreak didn’t affect GOP officials’ attitudes, then the status quo would remain in place, again, even in the wake of the latest school massacre.
UVALDE, TX

