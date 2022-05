(kali9/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The westbound lane of State Route 20 at Helmick Road in Skagit County was closed due to a two-car crash, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jacob Kennett tweeted.

One passenger was airlifted to a hospital due to the severity of their injuries.

The lane has since reopened.

Traffic was being alternated through the eastbound lane of SR-20.