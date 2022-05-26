ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PlayStation keeps pushing into TV and film with a Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series

By Mitchell Clark
The Verge
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSony is continuing to go all in on turning its flagship video games into TV shows and movies — according to Variety, the company announced that it’s making a show based on Horizon Zero Dawn with Netflix at an event for investors. Sony is also working on a movie based on...

