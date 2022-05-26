ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

By Jeff Call
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBYU coach Mark Pope announced Thursday the hiring of a new assistant coach — Kahil Fennell, who spent the past four years at the University of Louisville. Fennell replaces Chris Burgess, who took a job as Craig Smith’s assistant at Utah last month. “With our last year...

