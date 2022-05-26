BYU men’s basketball hires new assistant coach

It's been 20 days since our last transfer tracker update and there are plenty of new names on our list. Most notable is 2021 All-American Taylor LaMont, who moves on to Wisconsin from Utah Valley. Two new NJCAA All-Americans, Deron Pulliam and Jose Valdez, have been added as they have signed with DI schools. The Penn State/South Dakota State pipeline is alive with 125 lber Brandon Meredith going to Brookings. Finally, a pair of former NC State teammates, have moved on with Jarred Papscy and Jacob Ferreira. Papscy doesn't have much of a move as he'll go from Raleigh to Durham, while Ferreira goes back to his home state. Pay attention, as there will be more transfers forthcoming!

OREM, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO