Freddy Monares Four years ago, before at least 19 children and two teachers were shot to death in Uvalde, Texas, students in Montana joined thousands of others across the nation to walk out of the classrooms and demand action over what was, at the time, the latest classroom killing. Today, we reconnect with one of the organizers of the Helena Youth Against Gun Violence. Clara McRae was a senior in high school when she and her classmates formed the group in 2018. She speaks again with MTPR's Corin Cates-Carney.

HELENA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO