Public Safety

How many school shootings have taken place in 2022?

By Jennifer Roback
 4 days ago
COUNTLESS students and teachers have tragically lost their lives over the years at the hands of mass shooters.

Following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, many people expected change, but school shootings are still occurring, with several in 2022 alone.

At least 21 people died at the Robb Elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas Credit: Reuters

How many school shootings have taken place in 2022?

The world faced another deadly school shooting on May 24, 2022, at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The shooter ultimately took the lives of 19 children and two adults, and it marked the 27th school shooting of the year, according to Education Week.

The company has reportedly been tracking school shootings since 2018 and added that the highest number of shootings since then happened in 2021 when there were 34 school shootings.

Other 2022 school shootings include:

How many mass shootings have taken place in 2022?

As if school shootings aren't tragic enough, there have been even more mass shootings at various locations across the country.

So far, the country has seen 212 mass shootings in 2022, according to information obtained by NPR.

A mass shooting is described as an "incident in which four or more people were shot or killed, excluding the shooter."

Some of the most notable mass shootings of the year include a shooting at a Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and a shooting at the Geneva Presbyterian Church in California.

What is the deadliest school shooting in history?

When people mention school shootings, the Sandy Hook Elementary and Columbine High School tragedies often come to mind, but there is another school shooting that occurred among those that has the highest number of fatalities, according to data from Statista.

In 2007, 32 people ultimately lost their lives during the Virginia Tech massacre.

There have been 27 school shootings in 2022 Credit: AP

At the time, senior English major Seung-Hui Cho, who was armed with a 9-millimeter handgun, a 22-caliber handgun, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, went on a shooting spree that began around 7:15am local time.

According to HISTORY, Cho's first victims were a female freshman and a male resident assistant, which led police to pursue the female victim’s boyfriend as a suspect because they believed that it was an isolated domestic-violence incident.

However, just a few hours later, around 9:40am, Cho continued on his spree before shooting himself.

In all, the shooting took the lives of 27 students and five faculty members.

Behind the Virginia Tech massacre is the Sandy Hook Elementary school shooting, which took the lives of 26 people, and the Uvalde elementary school shooting, which took the lives of 21 people.

