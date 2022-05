SAN ANTONIO — Memorial Day is a time to remember the ultimate sacrifice that our nation's heroes made. Here in Military City, there are a few ceremonies to attend. The retail store, Grunt Style, is hosting a Memorial Day event to honor fallen Veterans and military families. They have will have free food and drinks, as well as live music throughout the day. Mayor Ron Nirenberg will also be in attendance, and everyone is welcome to stop by. It's at the VFW Post 76 on Monday between noon and 9 p.m.

1 DAY AGO