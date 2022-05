A local photographer will be hand delivering submissions to the oldest juried art exhibition in Colorado this June. Raymond Bleesz, co-founder of the Vail Valley Art Guild Photographers group and member of the Colorado Fine Arts Center (CPAC) since 1976, has been notified by the Gilpin County Arts Association of his acceptance to the Diamond Jubilee, a 75-year-old annual national exhibition and the oldest in the State of Colorado.

