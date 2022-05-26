5-star commitment Elijah Fisher coming to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — Elijah Fisher is now highest-ranked recruit to ever come to Texas Tech basketball directly out of high school. Fisher announced his commitment Thursday.

According to rivals.com, Fisher is the No 15 recruit in the country. He is from North York, Ontario (Canada).

At 6’7”, 210 pounds, he will be small forward. More to come, shortly on Red Raider Nation.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics :

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signing of five-star prospect Elijah Fisher to a financial aid agreement. Fisher is reclassifying to the 2022 class and will join the Red Raiders this summer.

A versatile player at 6-foot-7, Fisher is listed as a guard but could also play at the forward position at the collegiate level. A consensus five-star from ESPN, Rivals and 247Spots, he held 21 offers from the top programs the nation and was the No. 15 ranked player by Rivals in the Class of 2023 before deciding to reclassify. He was at No. 18 overall by 247Sports Composite rankings while 247Sports put him 21st overall.

Fisher has been competing at the varsity level since sixth grade at Crestwood Academy in Toronto. He’s coming off a junior season where he averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game.

Fisher made his Canadian national team debut last summer, helping Canada win bronze at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and won MVP honors at the BioSteel All-Canadian game in Toronto with a 28-point performance. He chose the Red Raiders over Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Memphis and Florida among many others.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Signees

Elijah Fisher (Freshman, Guard, 195)

Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Crestwood Prep

Fardaws Aimaq (Senior, Center, 6-11)

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | Steveston-London Secondary | Utah Valley

De’Vion Harmon (Senior, Guard, 6-2)

Denton, Texas | Denton Guyer HS | Oregon

D’Maurian Williams (Junior, Guard, 6-5)

Phoenix, Arizona | Westview HS | Gardner-Webb University

Jaylon Tyson (Freshman, Guard, 6-6)

Plano, Texas | John Paul II HS | University of Texas

Richard Isaacs (Freshman, Guard, 6-2)

Las Vegas, Nevada | Coronado HS

Robert Jennings (Freshman, Forward, 6-7)

Desoto, Texas | Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes

Lamar Washington (Freshman, Guard, 6-4)

Portland, Oregon | Arizona Compass Prep

