ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

5-star commitment Elijah Fisher coming to Texas Tech

By James Clark, Stan Smith
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GVr1o_0frcxQgy00

LUBBOCK, Texas — Elijah Fisher is now highest-ranked recruit to ever come to Texas Tech basketball directly out of high school. Fisher announced his commitment Thursday.

According to rivals.com, Fisher is the No 15 recruit in the country. He is from North York, Ontario (Canada).

At 6’7”, 210 pounds, he will be small forward. More to come, shortly on Red Raider Nation.

The following is a statement from Texas Tech Athletics :

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams has officially announced the signing of five-star prospect Elijah Fisher to a financial aid agreement. Fisher is reclassifying to the 2022 class and will join the Red Raiders this summer.

A versatile player at 6-foot-7, Fisher is listed as a guard but could also play at the forward position at the collegiate level. A consensus five-star from ESPN, Rivals and 247Spots, he held 21 offers from the top programs the nation and was the No. 15 ranked player by Rivals in the Class of 2023 before deciding to reclassify. He was at No. 18 overall by 247Sports Composite rankings while 247Sports put him 21st overall.

Fisher has been competing at the varsity level since sixth grade at Crestwood Academy in Toronto. He’s coming off a junior season where he averaged 28 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals per game.

Fisher made his Canadian national team debut last summer, helping Canada win bronze at the FIBA Under-19 World Cup and won MVP honors at the BioSteel All-Canadian game in Toronto with a 28-point performance. He chose the Red Raiders over Kansas, Baylor, Kentucky, Memphis and Florida among many others.

Texas Tech 2022-23 Signees

Elijah Fisher (Freshman, Guard, 195)
Toronto, Ontario, Canada | Crestwood Prep

Fardaws Aimaq (Senior, Center, 6-11)
Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | Steveston-London Secondary | Utah Valley

De’Vion Harmon (Senior, Guard, 6-2)
Denton, Texas | Denton Guyer HS | Oregon

D’Maurian Williams (Junior, Guard, 6-5)
Phoenix, Arizona | Westview HS | Gardner-Webb University

Jaylon Tyson (Freshman, Guard, 6-6)
Plano, Texas | John Paul II HS | University of Texas

Richard Isaacs (Freshman, Guard, 6-2)
Las Vegas, Nevada | Coronado HS

Robert Jennings (Freshman, Forward, 6-7)
Desoto, Texas | Texas Alliance of Christian Athletes

Lamar Washington (Freshman, Guard, 6-4)
Portland, Oregon | Arizona Compass Prep

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Colleagues mourn death of longtime A-J editor Burle Pettit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Burle Pettit, longtime editor of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal, has died. He was 87. Associate Regional Editor Doug Hensley memorialized Burle in a Lubbock Online story on Sunday afternoon:. “Pettit joined the paper as a sports writer in 1960 and was made editor in 1995. He retired...
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Basketball
State
Nevada State
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Florida State
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
Lubbock, TX
College Basketball
City
Memphis, TX
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Plano, TX
City
Desoto, TX
City
Portland, TX
Local
Texas College Basketball
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Arizona State
City
Nevada, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Texas#Las Vegas#Red Raider Nation#Texas Tech Athletics#The Red Raiders#Espn#247sports Composite#Crestwood Academy#Canadian#Fiba#Biosteel
everythinglubbock.com

Water Rampage is bringing the cool this summer

LUBBOCK, Texas — Water Rampage is opening their doors for this season, Saturday. If you have a whole day or just a few hours and want some water fun, Water Rampage has something for everyone. Check out their website here for more information.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Place
Vancouver, CA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KLBK’s Ag Journal Forecast: Monday, May 30th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Monday evening Ag-Journal weather update. Tonight: Warm & breezy. Low of 70°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.Tomorrow: Severe storms northeast late. High of 94°. Winds SSW→SSE 15-20 MPH. A warm and windy night is expected across the region. Lows will only settle into the upper 50s to mid […]
LUBBOCK, TX
Awesome 98

The Old Stein Mart in Lubbock Has a Spiffy New Paint Job

Back in August 2020, the Stein Mart brand shuttered its doors across the country. "Please know that this was an extremely difficult decision and is deeply disappointing for all of us at Stein Mart," they said in a statement."We have loved serving you over the years and are so grateful you chose to shop with Stein Mart."
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Navy fighter pilot from Lubbock High flies in new “Top Gun”

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Navy fighter pilot (not the actor) who actually flew the plane for the new “Top Gun” movie is Lubbockite Amy Heflin. Heflin graduated from Lubbock High in 2007 and went on to the Naval Academy. She then served as one of the US Navy’s most elite fighter pilots for more than a decade. In the new movie, Heflin doubled for actress Monica Barbaro.
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Major crash unit called overnight to 34th and Indiana

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Investigation Unit was called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at 34th Street and Indiana Avenue early Saturday morning. UPDATED Story Link: Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said Police said one person suffered serious injuries and a second person experienced […]
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

A hot Memorial Day, a wet work week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A hot, dry, sunny, and breezy Memorial Day. Storms and rain, however, may soon follow. Temperatures will peak in the mid- to upper 90s in the Lubbock area this afternoon. Highs near 100 degrees will return to the eastern viewing area. Our grassland fire danger remains...
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Daughters of the American Revolution host Memorial Day Service to honor fallen veterans

LUBBOCK, Texas – Monday morning, the Daughters of the American Revolution hosted a Memorial Day service with featured speaker Carl Tepper.  The newly-elected Republican representative for House District 84, Tepper is an Air Force veteran himself.  “What an honor to be asked to speak at one of the Memorial Day ceremonies around the High Plains […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Here at EverythingLubbock.com, we tell local news, weather and sports stories for Lubbock and the South Plains.

 https://www.everythinglubbock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy