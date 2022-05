This summer’s major highway construction project that will cause significant delays between Pullman and Spokane starts on Tuesday. The Washington State Department of Transportation is pouring a new concrete surface on U.S. Highway 195 between Cashup Flat North of Steptoe and the junction with State Route 271 South of Rosalia. Only one lane of traffic will be directed through the work zone via a traffic signal. Motorists can expect delays of up to 20 minutes. The delays are expected to be 24 hours a day seven days a week during the entire project which is scheduled to end in early October. Crews will be resurfacing 10 miles of the highway with new concrete.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 20 HOURS AGO