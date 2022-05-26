ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, TX

Authorities announce Orange County bridge closure

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe office of County Judge John H. Gothia reported a bridge is out...

www.orangeleader.com

Comments / 1

Related
East Texas News

Traffic on U.S. 59 north of Corrigan to be detoured

Motorists can expect to experience a two-lane traffic pattern for up to eight months on a construction project on U.S. 59, north of Corrigan. Beginning May 23, traffic on U.S. 59 from just north of Piney Creek to just north of Old Highway 35, southbound traffic will be detoured into the northbound inside lane during daytime operations. This traffic pattern will continue up to four months during daytime work hours.
CORRIGAN, TX
kjas.com

Fire destroys semi truck on Palmetto Street

A fire that broke out shortly after 2:00 on Monday afternoon on Palmetto Street on the east side of Jasper, not from from the Myrtis Village Apartments, completely destroyed a 1996 Volvo semi tractor trailer truck. District 3 City Council Member Demarcus Holmes, who owns and operates a trucking business,...
JASPER, TX
KFDM-TV

12 spots to cool off this summer at Beaumont parks

BEAUMONT — Press release from the City of Beaumont below:. Did you know the City of Beaumont operates ten splash pads and two public pools sprinkled throughout the city (pun intended)? All are completely free and open from March to October, so make a go-bag full of sunscreen, drinks, games, and towels to run out the door anytime you need to cool off from the Texas sun.
BEAUMONT, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TRUCK ENDS UP IN LAKE CONROE AFTER BOATER IS INJURED

This morning just after 10 am a male was retrieving his boat from Lake Conroe at EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. As he had it loaded with the tractor and about to move it to storage the crank handle on the trailer spun hitting him in the head. He was able to get the boat into the stall and when he returned to his truck it is believed as he went to drive off he blacked out causing the truck to roll into the water. He was conscious but transported as a precaution to the hospital. Tow Boats USA recovered the Ford F-150 from the lake. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol assisted on the scene.
CONROE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
County
Orange County, TX
Orange County, TX
Government
KLTV

US 59 north of Lufkin shut down following 18-wheeler crash

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - All lanes of U.S. 59 just north of Loop 287 in Lufkin are blocked by an 18-wheeler crash Friday morning. The crash involves a lost load of lumber. A medical helicopter has landed in the area. According to TxDOT, one southbound lane will be open...
LUFKIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#County Road#Swing Bridge
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Pedestrian hit identified as Fort Worth man

The pedestrian struck and killed by a pickup truck early Thursday while walking on La. 101 has been identified as 37-year-old Ramsie L. Young of Fort Worth, Texas. Young was hit by a pickup truck while walking near the intersection of La. 101 and Gro Racca Road in Lacassine around 1 a.m., according to Louisiana State Police Troop D.
LACASSINE, LA
12NewsNow

Jasper County game room temporarily closed after deputies found money, drugs on Buna cyclist

BUNA, Texas — A Jasper County game was temporarily shut down after a deputies stopped a wanted man who was riding a bike along Highway 96. Jasper County deputies attempted to stop a man riding a bicycle on Highway 96 South in Buna on May 25, 2022. Deputies said they were attempting to stop him because they knew he had an outstanding warrant out of Jasper County, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office release.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SWAT SCENE ENDS IN ARREST AND RECOVERY OF STOLEN VEHICLE

Early Sunday morning a Conroe Police Officer stopped a vehicle on SH 105 West near Loop 336. The vehicle was stolen. The driver refused to exit the vehicle. Conroe Police activated SWAT as they were not sure of the intentions of the driver or if he was armed. A SWAT unit arrived and blocked the vehicle in where it could not move. After an extensive period of time, a SWAT vehicle with a device on the front broke out the driver’s window. Officer ordered the suspect out but he still refused. Officers instructed him to keep both hands visible and open the door from the outside. After several minutes the suspect finally exited the vehicle and surrendered. It was learned he is also wanted for another auto theft in Houston.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

WELLS FARGO SPRING EVACUATED

915AM-Harris County units responded to the Wells Fargo Bank at Spring Cypress and I-45 to a reported suspect in the bank with a backpack claiming it to be a bomb. Units arrived and took a male in custody. The bank has been evacuated as they try to determine what is in the backpack which the suspect left in the bank.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SWAT SCENE IN CONROE

1015AM-A male is refusing to exit the vehicle for unknown reasons at Loop 336 and 105 West. Conroe Police and SWAT on scene along with Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constables Office.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Investigation underway after inmate found dead inside Harris County Jail cell, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his single cell at the Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. During a required security check, detention officers found Robert Fore Jr., 40, slumped over and unconscious, HSCO stated. The officers immediately began CPR and he was taken to the jail’s clinic where medical personnel took over. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported Fore to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
ntvhoustonnews.com

Man fatally struck by multiple vehicles on I-45

HOUSTON – Police are investigating after a male pedestrian was fatally struck on i-45 near N Main Street. Authorities were informed that the man in his 30’s was struck by as many as ten vehicles while walking on the freeway. It is not known how he ended up...
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

2 charged with murder following Saturday night shooting

On Saturday at 8:39 p.m., Beaumont Police responded to the intersection of Steelton and Fillmore in reference to a victim of a shooting. When officers arrived, they located a victim in a nearby parking lot, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Beaumont EMS responded and took the victim to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.
BEAUMONT, TX
MySanAntonio

Silsbee doctor accused of healthcare fraud in federal case

A Silsbee physician has been added to a federal case related to an alleged healthcare scheme involving hospitals, laboratories, and illegal kickbacks for patient referrals. “The Department of Justice is committed to holding accountable health care providers, including physicians, who commit fraud,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian M. Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division in the release. “Improper financial arrangements involving physicians and laboratories can distort physicians’ medical judgments, waste taxpayer dollars and subject patients to unnecessary testing or other services.”
SILSBEE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy