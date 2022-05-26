Authorities announce Orange County bridge closure

This morning just after 10 am a male was retrieving his boat from Lake Conroe at EZ Boat Storage on FM 1097. As he had it loaded with the tractor and about to move it to storage the crank handle on the trailer spun hitting him in the head. He was able to get the boat into the stall and when he returned to his truck it is believed as he went to drive off he blacked out causing the truck to roll into the water. He was conscious but transported as a precaution to the hospital. Tow Boats USA recovered the Ford F-150 from the lake. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol assisted on the scene.

CONROE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO