ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight Unveils Stunning New Poster

By Margarita Rances
epicstream.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being delayed for a few weeks, it is all worth it how amazing it is to see how the series unveiled when everyone behind it was just preparing for it to arrive and Marvel Studios' Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight matches that with a stunning all new...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Ms. Marvel Unveils Colorful Character Posters

We're now more than a week away before the highly-anticipated MCU series Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ and the promotional campaign has been kicking in to heighten the audience's anticipation for the newest hero. Now, leading up to its release, we now have the character posters for the main characters of the upcoming series.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Who is NAZ, the Anime Studio for Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer?

One of the most-anticipated manga adaptations for the Summer 2022 season is Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer. The source has been praised by readers, but responses to the teaser trailer have been mixed. Many questions are being asked about Lucifer and the Biscuit Hammer’s studio, so we’re going to try and put some minds at ease.
COMICS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Fate of the Furious Free Online

Cast: Vin Diesel Jason Statham Dwayne Johnson Michelle Rodriguez Tyrese Gibson. When a mysterious woman seduces Dom into the world of crime and a betrayal of those closest to him, the crew face trials that will test them as never before. Is The Fate of the Furious on Netflix?. The...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Egyptian#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
Footwear News

Ashley Graham Commands Attention in Red-Hot Voluminous Mermaid Dress & Sandals at amfAR Cannes Gala

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ashley Graham amped up her red-hot style rooted in meaning for the charity at the amfAR Gala at Cannes yesterday, wearing a form-fitting crimson dress complete with some statement volume. The 34-year-old model wore a red strapless form-fitting gown with a voluminous tulle mermaid skirt. The star went free of any jewelry, save for long string diamond earring and a statement diamond ring. Graham wore her hair in a high bun, leaving down wisps...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
epicstream.com

Do Riko and Lyza Ever Meet in Made in Abyss?

In Made in Abyss, Riko embarks on a journey to the pit's depths in search of her mother. As she gradually descends one layer after another, we couldn’t help but ask one of the biggest questions. Do Riko and Lyza ever meet in Made in Abyss?. Made in Abyss...
TV SERIES
Page Six

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet reveal meaning behind matching tattoos

Kaley Cuoco and Zosia Mamet of “The Flight Attendant” have revealed the meaning behind a new shared tattoo they’ve received, saying it was inspired by the first day they met. During a Q&A with E! News’ Daily Pop, the co-stars shared that during their chemistry read for the HBO Max series, they took such a liking to each other that Cuoco gave Mamet a little “boop” tap on the nose. “It became a thing, and then we did it all the time,” Cuoco shared, adding that the two got the word “boop” tattooed on their arms in April 2022. “I ‘booped’ you many years ago @zosiamamet . Glad we made it official. Thank you @ar.bel for the perfection 🖤 🤍,” Cuoco captioned a snap of their dainty arm tatts. Mamet also shared the pic to her profile, captioning the snap, “It all started with a “boop” @kaleycuoco I can’t imagine life without you. @ar.bel thank you for this gorgeous permanent reminder. It’s perfect. 💕✨.” The pair even joked about the adorable sign of affection is catching on, with Cuoco adding, “Now people are booping each other. I think we’re causing a major stir.” “You know how ‘Fetch’ didn’t happen?” Mamet added, referencing the quote from the movie “Mean Girls,” “‘Boop’ is happening.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Maye Musk Styles Patterned Dior Pajamas With Stiletto Heels on Cannes Red Carpet 2022

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Maye Musk has been making the rounds at Cannes in recent days, wearing high-fashion pieces and full glam time and time again. But sometimes, a woman just needs to kick back in pajamas — even while attending yet another red carpet event. On May 28, Musk wore patterned silk Dior pajamas to attend the Kilian Paris Kool Yacht Party at the Cannes Film Festival. The tan pajamas featured an intricate jungle-themed design in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi BTS Photo Brings Together Young Luke and Leia Actors

The two-episode premiere of Obi-Wan Kenobi introduced the younger versions of Luke Skywalker and Leia Organa, although we did get to see more of little Leia in the series. Unfortunately, the twins are planets apart and as we know, we won't get to see them together until several years later in A New Hope. Luckily, a new behind-the-scenes photo brings together the young actors playing the Skywalker twins in the cutest way.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Does Riko Return to the Surface in Made in Abyss?

Made in Abyss Season 2 is on its way, and what better way to celebrate its return than by revisiting Made in Abyss' biggest mysteries and questions in Season 1. Does Riko return to the surface in Made in Abyss?. Riko is the main female character in Made in Abyss....
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

What Is Vecna's Curse In Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1? How Does It Work?

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Same town, same people, different villain – this is Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1. Six months after the Battle at Starcourt and the Hawkins gang is facing a much sinister creature from the Upside Down and this time, it is nothing like they have ever seen. They call him Vecna and what is his curse in the latest installment of the series?
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

How Eleven Opened the Upside Down Finally Revealed in Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1

Warning! This article contains spoilers for Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1! Read at your own risk!. Since the start of the series, it was confirmed that it is Eleven who opened the very first gate between the world and the Upside Down which led an opening for the Mind Flayer to seep into Hawkins. Dustin calls it the “mothergate” and it was revealed how it all happened in the finale of Stranger Things Season 4 Vol. 1.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'The Summer I Turned Pretty' trailer teases love triangle

May 31 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime Video is giving a glimpse of the new series The Summer I Turned Pretty. The streaming service shared a trailer for the young adult series Tuesday featuring Lola Tung as Isabel "Belly" Conklin. The Summer I Turned Pretty is based on the Jenny Han...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Free Online

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. Cast: Logan Lerman Brandon T. Jackson Alexandra Daddario Jake Abel Pierce Brosnan. Accident prone teenager, Percy discovers he's actually a demi-God, the son of Poseidon, and he is needed when Zeus' lightning is stolen. Percy must master his new found skills in order to prevent a war between the Gods that could devastate the entire world.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy