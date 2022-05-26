Summer Concerts Return to Miller Park Amphitheater

The City of Fontana Community Services Department is excited to announce that 2022 Summer Concerts will be making their way back to Miller Park Amphitheater (17002 Arrow Blvd) starting Thursday, June 9. This year’s concerts, presented by Fontana Foundation of Hope, Bel-Air Swap Meet, and Options for Youth will take place Thursdays from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. throughout the months of June and July.

Each night will feature free live musical entertainment, food and novelty vendors, crafts, attractions, and fun for all ages.

2022 Band Lineup

June 9 No Duh (No Doubt Tribute)

June 16 DSB (Journey Tribute)

June 23 Neon Nation (80’s)

June 30 Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars Tribute)

July 7 Dreaming of You (Selena Tribute)

July 14 Soto (Latin/Funk)

July 21 Woodie and the Longboards (Beach Boys/Eagles Tribute)

July 28 Stevie Nicks Illusion (Stevie Nicks Tribute)

For more information, please visit Events.Fontana.org or call (909) 349-6954.