ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stephen Eskinazi stars in record-breaking Middlesex win over Gloucestershire

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ZEAS_0frcqjGQ00

Middlesex’s new T20 captain Stephen Eskinazi got off to a flying start as he made 87 from just 37 balls to power his side to a Vitality Blast victory over Gloucestershire.

Eskinazi’s innings at the top of the order steered Middlesex to a total of 229 for nine – a new record for the Seaxes – and it was one Gloucestershire never looked likely to match as they fell 30 runs short with 199 for nine.

Benny Howell managed 46 from 20 for Gloucestershire, but Martin Andersson took three for 33 as the home side closed out the game.

It was only the third time Middlesex have beaten Gloucestershire in Blast history.

Paul Stirling made a century on debut for Birmingham Bears as they enjoyed a 125-run rout of Northamptonshire Steelbacks in a weather-affected match.

Stirling racked up 119 from 51 balls, hitting 10 sixes, while Sam Hain had an unbeaten 66 off 32 as the Bears reached 207 for three from 16 overs.

Chasing a Duckworth/Lewis target of 207 in 16 overs, the Steelbacks quickly fell to 20 for three as Jake Lintott took three for 19 and Danny Briggs three for 21.

Paul Coughlin starred with bat and ball as a depleted Durham side beat Leicestershire by 54 runs.

Coughlin made 42 from 30 balls as Durham reached 184 for eight from their 20 overs, then took four for 15 as the Foxes were bowled out for 130.

Seventeen-year-old leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed took two for 22 for the hosts, but that was one of the few highlights for Leicestershire.

Sam Northeast hit an unbeaten 63 as Glamorgan eased to a seven-wicket victory over Sussex at Hove.

The visitors restricted the Sharks to 150 for six before Northeast and Marnus Labuschagne put on a second-wicket stand of 82 to send Glamorgan into a commanding position.

Mohammad Rizwan registered an unbeaten 81 for Sussex on his Blast debut but got little support, with the 13 achieved by both Luke Wright and Harrison Ward the next best scores for the hosts.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Jubilee balcony line-ups reveal key players on the royal stage

The royal family’s Jubilee appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony have long offered a fascinating insight into the shape and future of the monarchy. From the Queen’s Silver Jubilee to this year’s Platinum Jubilee, these line-ups send a striking message about the primary players on the royal stage.
U.K.
newschain

85ft superyacht goes up in flames

Firefighters are battling to extinguish an inferno on a superyacht in Torquay. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service says it has five fire appliances at the scene of the blaze, which has ripped though the 85ft vessel. Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows black smoke and flames enveloping...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Danny Briggs
Person
Paul Coughlin
Person
Sam Northeast
Person
Marnus Labuschagne
Person
Sam Hain
Person
Benny Howell
Person
Paul Stirling
Person
Luke Wright
Person
Stephen Eskinazi
newschain

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

A 32-year-old French journalist was killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster that he worked for. BFM TV said its journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Dorries to announce UK City of Culture live on The One Show

The winner of the UK City of Culture 2025 will be announced by Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries live on BBC’s The One Show. Bradford, County Durham, Southampton and Wrexham County Borough are all in the running to be crowned the winner on Tuesday. The shortlist was compiled from a...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gloucestershire#Overs#Bears#Vitality Blast
newschain

How to make a micro-meadow in a city garden using just 5 plants

Creating your own tiny patch of meadow in an urban area doesn’t have to be complicated – in fact you only need five types of plants to do it. So says Lucy Bellamy, author and former editor of Gardens Illustrated magazine, who has a small city garden 5m wide by 8m long in Bristol. She has now written Grow 5 – a collection of 52 simple planting ‘recipes’ featuring seasonal ideas for small outdoor spaces using just five plants.
GARDENING
newschain

Third Metropolitan Police child strip-search case under scrutiny

The police watchdog has confirmed it is investigating the strip-search of another child by the Metropolitan Police, after two other controversial cases. Two teenage girls, known as Child Q and Olivia, were strip-searched by officers while they were menstruating. Acting Commissioner Sir Stephen House told the London Assembly Police and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Dan Ashworth set to become Newcastle’s new sporting director

Dan Ashworth is to become Newcastle’s new sporting director after the Magpies finally got their man. Amanda Staveley’s 80 per cent Saudi-backed consortium identified the former Football Association technical director as a key figure in their ambitious plans for the Tyneside club as they completed their takeover at St James’ Park in October last year, but have had to remain patient in their pursuit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
newschain

Russian troops storm city amid eastern Ukraine bombardments

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city on Sunday as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds in the region while facing fierce Ukrainian resistance. Ukrainian regional officials reported that Russian forces were “storming” the eastern city of Sievierodonetsk,...
MILITARY
newschain

Camilla crowns volunteers Platinum Champions in Jubilee awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has crowned nearly 500 volunteers “Platinum Champions”, calling them “the backbone of our country”. Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the nation’s most outstanding volunteers to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
ADVOCACY
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy