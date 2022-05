After the completion of the 2021-22 NHL season, the Philadelphia Flyers quickly learned their lineup was not enough to compete in the Metropolitan Division. Regardless of the number of injuries the team dealt with over the course of the season, forward depth was a significant problem that needs to be addressed during the offseason. Now that the offseason is officially here, the front office needs to begin the process of searching for one or two top-end forwards to solidify a more dangerous offense for 2022-23.

