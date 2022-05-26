27 cities see home prices soar in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a great and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend. We finish out the month of May with summer-like conditions. Temperatures this morning remain a few degrees above average with most of us in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. Today will be very similar to yesterday. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to approach 90°F. Humidity will be around, so it could feel a few degrees warmer. We will continue to hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Most of us will remain hot and dry with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7-8 PM.

