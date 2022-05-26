ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

27 cities see home prices soar in Alabama

By Bryan Henry
wbrc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An astounding 27 cities in Alabama have seen fast growth in home prices and two cities in west Alabama are among them. Tuscaloosa and Northport both saw double digit increases percentage wise in home prices in just one year, according to local realtors. It goes...

www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

Three amazing scenic drives to take in Alabama

The open road: a temptress that calls to every soul eager to explore. In Alabama, few things top a spring drive through the countryside. Dense forest highways spill into a coastline of creamy white sands. When the moment calls and the horizon beckons, adventure can be found on one of these scenic routes in the Yellowhammer State.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

How are gas prices impacting boaters?

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people spent Memorial Day on Logan Martin Lake in Pell City. And despite high gas prices, boaters were out in full force enjoying the unofficial kick-off to summertime. It was a beautiful day to get out and enjoy time with family and...
PELL CITY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
City
Northport, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
Government
Local
Alabama Business
Tuscaloosa, AL
Real Estate
Tuscaloosa, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
Northport, AL
Government
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
apr.org

Alabama gears up for an above average Hurricane season.

The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season starts on Wednesday. Forecasters are predicting an above average number of storms this year with up to six becoming major hurricanes. Weather watchers point to higher than normal temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean as one sign of an active season. Jason Beaman is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Mobile. He says a hurricane plan is always a good thing to have in mind before a storm hits.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Swim Guide shows high E. coli levels in Alabama

COOSA RIVER, Ala. — The Coosa Riverkeeper has released their latest Swim Guide as many around the state get ready to head to the lake. 21 sites tested found high levels of E. coli. 7 sites found moderate levels. 21 sites found low levels. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

First Alert for hot and mostly dry conditions Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! I hope everyone had a great and relaxing Memorial Day Weekend. We finish out the month of May with summer-like conditions. Temperatures this morning remain a few degrees above average with most of us in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots in the lower 70s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a few clouds around. Today will be very similar to yesterday. We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 80s by noon. High temperatures are forecast to approach 90°F. Humidity will be around, so it could feel a few degrees warmer. We will continue to hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower or storm this afternoon. Most of us will remain hot and dry with southeast winds at 5-10 mph. If you have any evening plans, we will likely end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the lower 80s by 7-8 PM.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Prices#Realtors#Interest Rates#Wbrc#Corder Realty
AL.com

Top 10 Alabama counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate

While coronavirus cases are rising across the nation and in Alabama, vaccination rates have slowed. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 221.2 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated, or about 66.6% of the country’s population. About 46.7% of fully vaccinated people have received a first booster dose.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama church replacing century-old pipe organ after fire

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — The yawning gap in the choir loft of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church is a sight that hasn’t been seen in more than six decades, ever since the congregation acquired an Austin Opus 1029 pipe organ from a church in Atlanta in 1958. Now, that organ is the subject of […]
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
wbrc.com

Higher grocery costs doesn’t equal higher pay for farmers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Inflation continues hurting most of our wallets. Just about everything is more expensive these days, including groceries we purchase at the store. Even though we are all paying more for produce, it doesn’t necessarily mean farmers are getting that extra cash. “Farmers are typically price...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

New book provides guide to birding in Alabama

ATHENS, Ala. — An expert and author has published a new guide to identifying birds in Alabama. "Birds of Alabama” offers a unique experience for beginners, intermediate and advanced bird watchers with an identification system created by the writer, Marc Parnell. Parnell offers an introductory look at what...
ALABAMA STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Alabama church hires minister of ‘one mile missions’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (BP) – This past Sunday (May 22), Heritage Baptist Church made a historic step toward reaching their neighbors – they called Frederick L. Harris Sr. to be their minister of one mile missions. “We want to become a church that looks more like our neighborhood, and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Sylacauga Summer Food Cafe providing free lunches

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Free lunches and snacks will be provided to children 18 years or younger this summer in Sylacauga. This is a part of the Sylacauga City Schools Summer Food Cafe. Meals will be available starting June 6 through June 30 from 11:30 a.m. until noon at Indian...
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: Train moves after blocking Pelham railroad crossing for hours

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A CSX train blocked a railroad crossing in Pelham until Monday afternoon according to police. The train was stopped at the Hwy 52 W and Lee St. crossing. According to Pelham Police, CSX did not give reason for the blockage. Drivers were asked to use alternate...
PELHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy