Effective: 2022-05-31 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-31 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Dodge; Emanuel; Glascock; Jefferson; Johnson; Laurens; Montgomery; Pulaski; Telfair; Toombs; Treutlen; Twiggs; Washington; Wheeler; Wilcox; Wilkinson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING ACROSS EAST CENTRAL GEORGIA Some patchy dense fog will restrict visibilities to a quarter mile or less across east central Georgia. The fog should lift after 10 AM. If driving this morning, slow down, use low-beam headlights and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you.

