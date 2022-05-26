Special Weather Statement issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 02:11:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-31 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Sacramento Valley including Glenn, Colusa, Yuba, Northern Sutter, Butte County Below 1000 Ft; Eastern Delta; Eastern Mendocino NF; Eastern Portion of Shasta, Trinity NF; Northern Sacramento Valley to Southern Tehama County Line Below 1000 Ft; Northern San Joaquin Valley in San Joaquin and Stanislaus Counties Below 1000 ft - Excludes the Delta; Northern Sierra Foothills from 1000 to 3000 Ft. Includes Nevada-Yuba-Placer RU and Anador-Eldorado RU; Southeast Edge Shasta, Trinity NF and Western Portions of Tehama, Glenn RU; Southern Sacramento Valley In Yolo, Sacramento, Far Western Placer, Southern Sutter and Solano County Below 1000 Ft - Excludes the Delta RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE ZONES 213, 215, 216, 217, 218, 219, 263, 266 AND 279 * Winds...Northerly wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest wind expected this morning through early this afternoon. * Humidity...Minimum humidities 5 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries 30 to 55 percent. * Greatest Threat...West side of the Sacramento Valley, mainly along and west of Interstate 5. * Impacts...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

