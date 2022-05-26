ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mother of woman allegedly stabbed to death by her partner reveals the traumatic moment she found out about her 'sassy' daughter's horrific passing - and what she wants all men to do in the wake of the tragedy

By Aidan Wondracz
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A mother has recalled the heartbreaking moment she received a call at 2am to learn that her daughter had allegedly been stabbed to death by her partner.

Tabitha Acret was holidaying in Cairns, North Queensland, when she was woken up by a call informing her that her daughter Mackenzie Anderson, 22, was dead.

Ms Anderson was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Thompson at her unit on Crebert Street in Mayfield, Newcastle, at 10.40pm on March 25.

Police allege Thompson stabbed her more than 20 times and stomped on her head.

Ms Anderson's death has left her two-year-old son motherless and sparked outrage from Ms Acret who called for more men to become involved in the campaign to end domestic violence against women.

Tabitha Acret (left) was holidaying in Cairns, North Queensland, when she was woken up by a call informing her that her daughter Mackenzie Anderson, 22 (right), was dead
Ms Anderson was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend Tyrone Thompson at her unit on Crebert Street in Mayfield, Newcastle, at 10.40pm on March 25
Police allege Thompson (pictured) stabbed her more than 20 times and stomped on her head

'That night … I can't even imagine how scared she would have been,' Ms Acret told Daily Telegraph.

Ms Acret had no idea her daughter had taken out an apprehended violence order (AVO) against Thompson.

She only uncovered the fact after Ms Anderson had died and her alleged murder was reported in the media.

Ms Acret blasted the 'piece of paper' for failing to protect her daughter and called for tougher measures.

'It's just a piece of paper ... why aren't they made so they're physically away – like an ankle bracelet that can track where they are so it goes off if they come in their vicinity,' she said.

Ms Acret urged men to join in on the campaign to end domestic violence and demand equality for women.

'Every time a woman dies, no matter who it is, she's someone's kid, someone's sister maybe, she's someone to a lot of people and everyone has to try to ­figure out how to keep living through it,' she said.

She remembered her daughter as 'always giggling, a bit sassy and very extroverted'.

Thompson has been charged with Mackenzie's murder, ­aggravated enter dwelling with intent and breach AVO.

On the day of Ms Anderson's death, it's understood she spent several hours drinking and socialising with Thompson.

Ms Acret had no idea her daughter had taken out an AVO against Thompson
Friends of the couple said Ms Anderson and Thompson were in the early stages of rekindling their relationship after she separated from him months earlier 

He is reported to have left the home but returned some hours later, entering Ms Anderson's unit 'without her permission'.

Ms Anderson called cops to notify them that Thompson was breaching the AVO, but tragically, by the time they arrived - only minutes later - she had allegedly been stabbed 20 times and died at the scene.

Police said Thompson was still at the scene and had cuts and damage to his hands.

He was arrested and taken to John Hunter Hospital.

Friends of the couple said Ms Anderson and Thompson were in the early stages of rekindling their relationship after she separated from him months earlier.

Ms Anderson's mother previously opened up about the 'new reality' her family faced and the 'overwhelming sadness' she was experiencing.

'We tragically lost our beautiful little girl,' Ms Acret wrote on Instagram.

'No parent should have to bury a child and this is sadly our new reality... It's been an overwhelming sadness that is in our hearts at the moment.'

