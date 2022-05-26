Convicted killer allegedly assaults corrections officer at OCJ

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.

WAYNE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO