Oneida County, NY

Convicted killer allegedly assaults corrections officer at OCJ

WKTV
 4 days ago

Hakim Muhammad was just sentenced for murder...

www.wktv.com

WKTV

NYSCOPBA: 5 sent to hospital after incident involving an unknown drug

MARCY, N.Y. - One Sergeant officer and four inmates were rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after an incident involving an unknown drug. Police tell NewsChannel 2 that a Sergeant in the Marcy Correctional Facility was administered Narcan and rushed to a local hospital. Four inmates were also sent to...
MARCY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Ilion man charged after alleged domestic dispute

TOWN OF WESTERN — A man was charged with striking his girlfriend in the face and threatening her with a knife during a domestic dispute Saturday night, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff's deputies said they responded to a call on Evans Road at 11:30 p.m. for...
ILION, NY
WKTV

NYSCOPBA: 5 correction officers hospitalized after inmates fake injuries

MARCY, N.Y. - Five correction officers are being treated after police say two inmates pretended to be unresponsive to attack the officers. Police say the officers entered the cell to render first aid but were assaulted by the inmates. One officer suffered a broken tibia and is undergoing emergency surgery.
MARCY, NY
WKTV

Man walks into hospital with gunshot wounds, Utica Police investigates

UTICA, N.Y. - Utica Police are looking for a suspect after a man walked into St. Luke’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Around 4:30 Sunday afternoon police were dispatched to St. Luke's Hospital for a man who had been struck in the arm and knee. Upon further investigation, police determined...
UTICA, NY
Romesentinel.com

Utica police investigate Sunday shooting incident

UTICA — Utica Police are seeking the public's help in a shooting investigation that occurred in the area of Watson Place on Sunday. Around 4:30 p.m. patrols were dispatched to Faxton St. Luke's Hospital in New Hartford for a walk-in gunshot victim. Police said they learned the man had been struck in the arm and knee.
UTICA, NY
FL Radio Group

Fatal Dirt Bike Accident in Wayne County Under Investigation

A dirt-bike accident in Wayne County early Sunday morning has claimed the life of a 22-year-old man. State Police responded to a Wolcott Street residence in Red Creek after an unresponsive man was found lying in the driveway. An investigation determined Bret Gascoigne, Junior, was driving an unregistered Yamaha dirtbike on State Route 104A when he lost control of it and left the roadway, striking a parked car in the driveway of the Wolcott Street home. Police say Gascoigne was thrown from the bike and died on impact as he was not wearing a helmet.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man shot in leg in Lansing; suspect at large

LANSING, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement is looking for someone who allegedly shot a man in the leg late Sunday night in Tompkins County. The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address on Farrell Road in the Town of Lansing around 11:18 p.m. on May 29 for a report of shots fired. Deputies found […]
LANSING, NY
13 WHAM

Man killed in Wayne County dirt bike crash

Red Creek, N.Y. — New York State Police say a man is dead after a dirt bike crash in Wayne County early Sunday morning. Troopers responded to Wolcott Street in Red Creek for a report of an unresponsive motorcyclist. The investigation found Bret Gascoigne, 22, was northbound on an...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark woman attempts to obstruct breathing of roommate

A Newark woman was arrested following investigation into a family trouble. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Johanna Hagen, 42, of Arcadia for harassment, criminal contempt, and criminal obstruction of breathing. Hagan was reportedly involved in an argument with her roommate over a vehicle...
NEWARK, NY
FL Radio Group

Woman Accused of March 15 Auburn Murder Pleads Not Guilty

The woman charged with the March murder outside Swifty’s Tavern in Auburn has pled not guilty. According to The Citizen, 28 year old Shameek Copes was arraigned by Judge Thomas Leone Friday on charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon – both in the second degree. She is accused of shooting John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse on March 15th.
Romesentinel.com

Camden man, a medical technician, charged after allegedly trying to detain unruly patient

ROME — A medical technician at Rome Health is facing criminal charges after getting involved in trying to detain an unruly patient, according to the Rome Police Department. Police said an elderly male resident in a behavioral health unit at Rome Health was being combative with nurses and trying to leave his locked unit on Oct. 22. Police said medical technician Eugene G. Kelly, 57, of Camden, heard the commotion and went to help — even though it was not his job to help, and he did not have the necessary training to deal with such a resident.
ROME, NY

