ALABAMA, USA — The response from Alabama Democratic and Republican officials to the leaked SCOTUS draft opinion on Roe v. Wade was swift. Chief Justice John Roberts said he had ordered an investigation into what he called the “egregious breach of trust" in leaking the draft document, which was dated to February. Opinions often change in ways big and small in the drafting process, and a final ruling has not been expected until the end of the court’s term in late June or early July.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO