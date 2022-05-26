ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, California

OPERATION "WALK IN THE PARK"

Riverside, California
Riverside, California
 6 days ago

CONTACT:

Officer Ryan J. Railsback

Public Information Officer

Community Services Bureau

(951) 373-6032 (Media Contact)

OPERATION “WALK IN THE PARK”

(To view the live-streamed joint agency press conference from Thursday, May 26, 2022, click on the link below)

RIVERSIDE, CA – On Wednesday, May 25, 2022 and in partnership with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, and the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit, a gang takedown operation was conducted related to two homicides that occurred in Riverside and Moreno Valley in 2020.

The Riverside Police Department began a homicide investigation on December 22, 2020 after 32-year-old Cedric Omarr Dempsey was found deceased from a gunshot wound at Bordwell Park, located in the 2000 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

During their investigation, detectives assigned to our Robbery-Homicide Unit and Gang Intelligence Unit were able to connect Mr. Dempsey’s murder to a local criminal street gang. They also discovered gang members from this murder were possibly related to a murder that occurred in Moreno Valley months prior and was being investigated by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department began their homicide investigation on June 7, 2020 after 43-year-old Kevin Henderson was found deceased from a gunshot wound in the 24000 block of Myers Avenue in Moreno Valley.

Along with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and the California Department of Justice’s Special Operations Unit, both agencies began a coordinated investigation to identify those involved in these two murders and their gang associates. Their joint efforts included multiple search warrants, neighborhood canvasses, witness interviews, forensic examination of evidence, reviewing surveillance footage, and other investigative actions.

On May 6, 2022, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Central Homicide Unit investigators arrested and booked Darnell Frederick Tate, 32-years-old of Moreno Valley, into the Robert Presley Detention Center for his involvement in the murder of Kevin Henderson.

On May 21, 2022, Riverside Police Robbery-Homicide Unit and Gang Intelligence Unit detectives arrested and booked Arthur Lawrence Akins III, 50-years-old of Riverside, into the Robert Presley detention center for the murder of Mr. Dempsey.

Central Homicide Unit Investigators are in the process of adding additional murder charges on Akins for his involvement in the murder of Mr. Henderson.

Yesterday on Wednesday, May 25th, 21 search warrants and 4 probation/parole searches were conducted in the cities of Riverside, Rialto, Alhambra, San Bernardino, Victorville, Bellflower, Moreno Valley, Grand Terrace, Corona, Hesperia, Fontana, Highland, and Perris. As a result, 10 handguns, 3 rifles, approximately 2 pounds of suspected heroin, one-half pound of suspected cocaine, one-half pound of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 200 suspected MDMA pills (ecstasy), approximately 8 pounds of marijuana, and a large amount of cash were seized.

In addition to the 2 arrests for murder and 9 arrests from yesterday’s takedown operation, 17 felony arrests in total have been made and 55 firearms, including 6 “ghost guns” and 3 assault rifles, seized from gang members that can no longer be used to harm members of our community because of this entire collaborative investigation.

One other notable arrest made in April resulted from a search warrant executed in the Canyon Crest neighborhood of Riverside. 37-year-old John Wrinkle was suspected of manufacturing and selling firearms to gang members. During the search, detectives recovered 11 rifles and shotguns, 28 handguns, approximately 2 pounds of suspected Fentanyl pills, and over 50 pounds of marijuana. Of those handguns, 5 were considered “ghost guns” and the 3D printer used to make them was also seized.

Riverside Police Chief Larry Gonzalez stated, “I can’t stress enough the dedication from all the investigators who literally spent thousands of hours on this case. This was truly a collaboration and we could not be more thankful for the professional working relationships we have with all the agencies involved.”

Yesterday’s efforts were successful and safe in part due to the following SWAT and tactical teams from our partner law enforcement agencies:

  • Riverside Police Department
  • Riverside County Sheriff’s Department
  • Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team
  • California Highway Patrol
  • California Department of Justice Special Operations Unit
  • San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department SWAT & High Desert Gang Task Force
  • Corona Police Department
  • Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department
  • Inland Violent Crime Suppression Task Force
  • Coachella Valley Violent Gang Task Force
  • Inland Valley SWAT Team
  • Alhambra Police Department

“This two-year-long investigation into a dangerous street gang would not have been successful without the collaborative efforts of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, the Riverside Police Department, the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office, and the Department of Justice,” stated Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. “The impact gang violence has on innocent victims has no place in any community and we will continue to relentlessly pursue gangs with the strongest possible response by law enforcement.”

“Criminal street gangs continue to be a danger to public safety,” said Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin. “Not only do they spread violence, but that also are now dealing fentanyl which continues to be an epidemic killing people in our communities.”

“For families, nothing is more important than having the peace of mind to know that the neighborhoods children play in and the community where they live and work is safe,” said Attorney General Bonta. “Today’s operation is one step toward healing the Riverside community from the ills of gun violence. While we can never replace the lives taken by this violent gang, we hope that today’s announcement will bring some justice for the families and community left behind. I thank our DOJ agents and law enforcement partners in Riverside for their incredible work in getting these dangerous individuals off our streets. Tonight, Riverside families can sleep safer as a result of this operation.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wt7vj_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTmLS_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHkCK_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqxMH_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Y2dp_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zXTpW_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SV60y_0frcljnh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQ1Yd_0frcljnh00

Comments / 1

Related
Fontana Herald News

Suspects are arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino

Suspects were arrested at the end of two separate pursuits in San Bernardino on May 25, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. In the first incident, the members of the P.D.'s Gang Team was working proactive enforcement when they attempted to stop a vehicle after observing several vehicle code violations. The driver failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit for almost three miles on city streets. While fleeing from the police, the occupants threw a loaded gun out of the vehicle.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
zachnews.net

Parker Strip, AZ: Boater from Indio, California arrested after child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater along the Colorado River near Buckskin Mountain State Park.

Source: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Information and Press Release) Picture: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Colorado River Station (Courtesy) Parker Strip, Arizona: A boater from Indio, California was arrested after a child dies from being struck by the under the influence boater...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gang Violence#Murder#Gun Violence#Street Gangs#Law Enforcement#Special Operations Unit#Robbery Homicide#Gang Intelligence Unit
KTLA

Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning tomorrow and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Victim Shot in Daytime at Swap Meet

North Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A person was shot at a swap meet on Saturday afternoon in the North Hollywood neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to the area of the 7300 block of Lankershim Boulevard for reports of person shot. When LAPD arrived, they found one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
knewsradio.com

Three Gang Members From Indio Busted In Coachella

Mugshots of three Indio criminal street gang members, from left to right, Rene Moran, Jaime Mejia, and Raider Chavez, arrested in Coachella CA May 25th 2022 Photo from Riverside County Sheriffs Dept. Three young criminal street gang members from Indio are jailed in Indio after failing to cooperate with Sheriffs...
COACHELLA, CA
mynewsla.com

Gang Member Charged with Killing Man at Riverside Park

A gang member accused of gunning down a 32-year-old man at a Riverside park was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder and other offenses. Arthur Lawrence Akins, 50, of Riverside was arrested Saturday following a 17-month-long Riverside Police Department investigation into the death of Cedric Omar Dempsey, also of Riverside. Along...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Nationwide Report

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)

15-year-old Deven Camolina dead after a crash on Interstate 15 in Corona (Corona, CA)Nationwide Report. On Thursday, authorities identified 15-year-old Deven Camolina, from Riverside, as the boy who lost his life when the vehicle he was riding in fell over the side of a freeway exit ramp on Tuesday in Corona. The fatal car crash took place at approximately 11:50 p.m. at the Cajalco Road off-ramp from northbound Interstate 15 [...]
CORONA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta

On Saturday at 3:54 PM, deputies from the Thermal Station responded to the 79700 block of State Highway 111, La Quinta for a robbery. Two men were reported to have robbed an employee at the location at gunpoint. The suspects fled the location in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of money. Deputies are currently The post Deputies search for suspects in gunpoint robbery in La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
CBS LA

Police: 21-year-old San Bernardino man found with large cache of assault rifles, other firearms

A routine traffic stop revealed an unusually large cache of firearms in San Bernardino, police said.Robert Andrew Medina, 21, of San Bernardino, is being held on multiple weapons charges and is scheduled to appear in court next Wednesday. San Bernardino police say Medina was behind the wheel of a U-Haul box truck that had been observed by an officer, making several traffic violations. Medina, who had just been arrested for a firearms violation, consented to a search of the truck – which turned up seven assault rifles, nine handguns, a shotgun, 18 high-capacity magazines, and an assortment of ammunition, according to San Bernardino police.One of the firearms was determined to have been stolen, and another had an altered serial number, police said.Medina remains in custody Thursday on $500,000 bail, according to San Bernardino County jail records.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Riverside, California

Riverside, California

73
Followers
156
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Riverside is a city in, and the county seat of, Riverside County, California, United States, located in the Inland Empire metropolitan area. It is named for its location beside the Santa Ana River. It is the most populous city in the Inland Empire and in Riverside County, and is located about 50 miles (80 km) east of downtown Los Angeles. It is also part of the Greater Los Angeles area. Riverside is the 58th most populous city in the United States and 12th most populous city in California. As of the 2010 Census, Riverside had a population of 303,871.

Comments / 0

Community Policy