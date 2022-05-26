ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears of blackouts are fuelled as union boss warns rail strikes could last FOUR DAYS at a time

By David Churchill
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A rail union baron yesterday warned summer strikes could last four days at a time, sparking fears of power blackouts and goods shortages.

Mick Lynch, boss of the militant RMT union, said he ‘can’t rule out’ walkouts lasting up to four consecutive days if disputes over pay and jobs drag on.

He said strikes will not be ‘excessive’ to start with – most likely 24-48 hours – but could become longer if a deal isn’t struck with Network Rail and 15 train operators covering most of the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MVHl_0frckbqW00
Ministers have been told that multiple-day strikes could lead to lights going out in places due to freight services being hit

It comes as ministers vowed to face down union barons over the threatened strikes. A Government source warned: ‘Ministers will not crumble at the first whiff of grapeshot.’

Ministers have been told that multiple-day strikes could lead to lights going out in places due to freight services being hit.

Industry insiders point to Drax power station in North Yorkshire, which can only stockpile supplies sufficient for two or three days and services millions of homes. Tesco and Puma Energy, which supplies garage forecourts, have also raised concerns about supply lines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44xZIk_0frckbqW00
Mick Lynch, boss of the militant RMT union, said he ‘can’t rule out’ walkouts lasting up to four consecutive days

Mr Lynch said RMT is unlikely to set out its strike timetable until next week. The union legally has to give two weeks’ notice for industrial action, meaning walkouts could begin from mid-June.

The dispute is over pay and claims that Network Rail, which is in charge of infrastructure, plans to cut up to 2,500 jobs.

Two parallel RMT disputes will see London Underground staff strike on June 3 and June 6.

