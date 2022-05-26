Cook County COVID transmission rate spikes ahead of graduation, Memorial Day weekend

Ladies at North Shore Living gathered on Tuesday, May 3rd to fancify hats for our big Cook County horse derby. Friday, May 6th horses, owners and visitors gathered in anticipation to see who would win the Purse. At the sound of the bell eight pool noodle horses bolted, well sort of bolted out of the gate for fun filled races complete with betting using Monopoly money all while enjoying refreshing Mint Julep’s. Our pool noodle horses Flicka, Fred, Betsy, Beauty, Tony, Gallop, Secretariat, and Mae jogged according to what their owners rolled on a die. They had to be careful not to roll a two or their horse had to step backwards two spaces. In the winner’s circle were Delores’ Flicka-race one, Nona’s Beauty race two and race three was Joyce’s Mae. The crowd placed their bets before each race using Monopoly money. Rose Hasegawa came out with purse winnings of $100.00, Ethel Walsh and Nona Smith came in second winning $50.00 each and Delores Saethre brought in the rear winning twenty bucks.

