Cook County, MN

Cook County COVID transmission rate spikes ahead of graduation, Memorial Day weekend

By Joe Friedrichs
WTIP
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCook County should now be considered in the high risk category for COVID-19 transmission based on the most recent infection and hospitalization rates, according to local officials. Public health officials reported 40 new cases during the past seven days among local residents. Cook County Public Health Supervisor Grace Grinager...

wtip.org

