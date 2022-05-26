16-year-old shot and killed in southeast DC Thursday

WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. firefighter was arrested after he pulled a gun on his neighbor, according to a police report filed on Thursday, May 26. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Sunday the arrest of Sergeant Douglas Wheeler, 46, of Southeast D.C. The alleged victim told police that he...
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Hours before Alexandria City High School students were set to return to the classroom following the stabbing death of Luis Mejia Hernandez, a senior, the principal sent a notice to the campus calling for the continuation of virtual learning for the vast majority of students.
WASHINGTON (7News) — DC Fire and EMS responded to a report of smoke rising from Hains Point in East Potomac Park Monday afternoon. Crews arrived with Engine 16 and Fireboat 2. They found a pickup truck on fire in Parking Lot 12. The fire was put out. No injuries...
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond Wednesday to vote on a state budget deal, which now includes new penalties for marijuana possession. Under the proposal, people who possess more than four ounces of marijuana in public in Virginia could soon face a misdemeanor and have to pay a $500 fine. It’s all part of a compromise Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote on as soon as this week.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — There is an increased police presence Tuesday for students at Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland, after a series of threats on social media over the weekend. Montgomery County Police said those threats are not credible. The school system is still investigating. There...
POTOMAC, Md. (7News DC) — There has been an increase in fake school threats following the mass shooting in at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed. One such possible threat impacted Winston Churchill High School in Potomac, Maryland. A parent sent...
WASHINGTON (7News) — A D.C. Fire and EMS probationary firefighter with just six months of experience found and rescued a woman from her burning apartment Sunday, the agency said on Twitter. Kojo Saunders of Engine 10 in Trinidad is the second probationary firefighter this year to make a rescue.
QUANTICO, Va. (7News) — Say Cheese! A group of United States Veterans is continuing with their unique tradition of gathering at the Quantico Marine Base on Memorial Day and taking a group picture together. This picture means a lot to the veterans who gather year after year. This group...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — At the Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Prince George’s County this Memorial Day, flags mark the final resting place for 23,000 Maryland veterans and their eligible dependents. The cemetery is busy this holiday with those coming to pay their respects. Joy Burton is...
WASHINGTON (7News) — For the first time since 2019, the National Memorial Day Parade returned to Constitution Avenue in D.C. Monday afternoon. The parade was scheduled to take place just a couple of months after the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020, so organizers cancelled it. Last year it was filmed for TV but the public was not allowed to come out to see it.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Thousands of Rolling to Remember motorcycle riders from across the Nation left their staging area at RFK Stadium Sunday for a rally at the National Mall in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. This annual event has been known as one of the world’s largest single-day motorcycle events....
WASHINGTON (7News) — Their engines are roaring and so is their love for country and those who served it, bled for it, and died for it. “We wouldn’t be here without them,” said Christopher Maldonado, a Pennsylvania native. “Everything we have in America would not be here without the American vet.”
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County, Va. jury continued deliberations Tuesday morning in the six-week-long Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial. The seven-person civil jury returned after the Memorial Day weekend after a verdict in the trial was not reached by the end of day Friday and Judge Penney Azcarate sent jurors home.
WASHINGTON (7News) — Motorcycle riders from across the nation rallied on the National Mall for the annual Rolling to Remember during Memorial Day weekend on Sunday, May, 29, 2022. The organization's goal is to bring awareness to U.S. veterans, to demand action for the 82,000 service members missing, and...
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Fast food chain Jollibee is opening a new restaurant in Alexandria, Virginia this summer, according to the company's website. The new location is planned for 4809 Beauregard Street. Jollibee specializes in fried chicken, burgers, spaghetti and Filipino dishes. Details on a possible grand opening and...
WASHINGTON (7News) — This year, Monday, May 30 marks the 100th anniversary of the dedication of the Lincoln Memorial. The Lincoln Memorial is by far the most visited site along the National Mall. The Lincoln Memorial was dedicated 100 years ago in May 1922 to honor the 16th president of the United States, Abraham Lincoln. More than eight million people visit the iconic structure and towering statue every year.
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro’s summer shutdown is officially underway with five Orange Line stations receiving upgrades that are expected to last through Labor Day. “We have the same delivery team working on this that’s worked on the prior three. We’ve done those on schedule and under budget and we certainly intend to replicate those same performance metrics. That said, things do happen, but we’re very confident in our team,” said Interim General Manager Andy Off.
WASHINGTON (7News) — May is mental health awareness month, and 7News wants to highlight a group that’s bringing diversity to the field of mental health professionals and fighting the stigma of mental health when it comes to the black community. “Black Mental Wellness.com,” also known as the “Mecca”...
WASHINGTON (7News) — High heat and humidity returns to the area over the next several days as high pressure drifts off the eastern seaboard. High temperatures will likely reach the 90 degree mark several days in a row, here’s the timing. Memorial Day Monday will feature just about...
Mid-afternoon showers. Highs in upper 70s to lower 80s. Last updated on May 28, 2022 at 5:43 a.m. Saturday starts with partly cloudy skies chance for early light sprinkles that will give way to sunshine. Temperatures rise into the lower 80s by afternoon. There is an isolate chance of a stray afternoon shower mainly North and West of the Metro area later this afternoon.
