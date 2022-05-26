16-year-old shot and killed in southeast DC Thursday

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro’s summer shutdown is officially underway with five Orange Line stations receiving upgrades that are expected to last through Labor Day. “We have the same delivery team working on this that’s worked on the prior three. We’ve done those on schedule and under budget and we certainly intend to replicate those same performance metrics. That said, things do happen, but we’re very confident in our team,” said Interim General Manager Andy Off.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO