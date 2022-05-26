Cherokee County School Board Meeting For Wednesday May 25, 2022

Calhoun County, AL - The Calhoun Journal had the opportunity to sit down with J.D. Hess at the McClellan Horse Trails. The horse trails are a project that he is very involved in and is something he is deeply proud to leave as a legacy for Calhoun County. Talking to Commissioner Hess is never difficult, but those who have had the opportunity to really see him in an outdoor environment know that he is truly inspired surrounded by nature and seeing the residents and visitors of Calhoun County enjoying the trails. It really was a fitting location for a conversation about his role as commissioner. As most know Commissioner Hess will be ending his role as commissioner after 28 years of service. We wanted to sit down with him and discuss his motivations for running originally, his experience as commissioner, and his plans for the future.

