Armstrong County, PA

Police: Kiski man accused of hitting cop who came to check his on his safety

By Tony LaRussa
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Kiski Township man accused of attacking a police officer who went to his house to check whether he was in danger faces a felony charge of aggravated assault. Travis Dewayne Sheaffer, 28, of Old...

triblive.com

Comments / 2

WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Wanted: Prisoners walk off during work release in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for two prisoners that say walked away during work release in Clearfield Monday. Prisoners Robert Lee Miller Jr., 42 of Clearfield, and Donald J. White, 46 of Brockway, were outside cutting grass when they left on foot. They were last seen near Kurtz Brothers along Daisy Street […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Death of child investigation underway in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An investigation is underway after police say that a child died after being taken to the hospital for a choking hazard. According to state troopers, they responded to a call to a home on First Street in Everett at around 9:16 p.m. May 28 for a report of a child […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

New Kensington residents charged after pound of suspected cocaine, weapons found in apartment

A man and woman from New Kensington face drug charges after police say they found about a pound of suspected cocaine and guns during a raid at an apartment late last month. New Kensington police worked with narcotics agent Wes Biricocchi from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Drug Task Force to serve a search warrant April 25 for an apartment in the 1100 block of Fifth Avenue.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Driver who crashed into Indiana County school bus suspected of DUI

A man behind the wheel of a sedan that crashed into a school bus Friday in Indiana County was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance. State police said no injuries were reported among the driver and 13 students who were aboard the bus when the crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m. on Route 286 in White Township.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Mailman remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten in Brookline

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten while on his route over the weekend in Mt. Lebanon and Brookline.Postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was badly beaten with a baseball bat during an unprovoked attack.According to a criminal complaint filed against 43-year-old Matthew Harrison, Schmiedlin was attacked from behind while outside his postal vehicle.The complaint says Schmiedlin's wrist and arms were broken, as well as undergoing significant injuries to his head, back, and his eyes were swollen shut.Pittsburgh Police's SWAT team were called out to take Harrison into custody after he hid inside his home in Brookline.Schmiedlin is recovering and Harrison is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2 injured in McKees Rocks shooting

A shooting early Sunday in McKees Rocks left two people injured, according to Allegheny County Police. Police responded just before 4:50 a.m. for a report of a shooting in the Hays Manor Housing Community, said Lt. Jason Binder. Paramedics transported a man and a woman from the scene near Locust...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Clearfield landlord charged for stealing dog

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) —A Clearfield landlord has been charged after allegedly entering a tenant’s residence without permission and stealing a dog. Police said Dallas Stucke, 57, went into the residences of one of his tenants, located on Ester Lane, around 10 a.m., without permission and stole a dog. On May 25, Stucke visited tenant’s […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Reynoldsville Man Accused of Threatening to Shoot Man, Allegedly Points Gun at Him

REYNOLDSVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A Reynoldsville man is facing felony charges for allegedly threatening to shoot a man and pointing a gun at him. According to court documents, the Reynoldsville Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 27-year-old Mark Allen Marshall Jr. in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office on Thursday, May 19.
REYNOLDSVILLE, PA
WTAJ

Man arrested trying to steal helicopter from police station

CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Emporium man is behind bars after state police say he tried to steal a truck from their parking lot before trying to hijack a helicopter that just landed in their landing area. State police in Emporium were alerted that a man, later identified as 39-year-old Michael Roberto, tried breaking […]
EMPORIUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

SWAT called to Mt. Lebanon after mailman attacked

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A mail carrier on his route was attacked with a bat, and SWAT was called to take the suspect into custody.This was an hours-long standoff after police say a mailman, finishing up his route for the day, was brutally attacked with a baseball bat.A SWAT team with guns drawn, gas masks, and bulletproof vests surrounded a home in Brookline for hours Saturday after police say 43-year-old Matthew Harrison assaulted a local mailman."Upon securing the scene, the individual had fled prior to officers' arrival and holed up in a house on 629 Dorchester Drive," police chief Jason Haberman...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA

