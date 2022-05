A 62-year-old woman was carjacked in the 400 block of 9th street (map) in the Irish Channel Saturday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The woman notified police at 11:48 a.m. She said she was parked when a car pulled up next to her, and three men and one woman got out and demanded her things at gunpoint, police said. They took her keys and drove away in her car, according to the NOPD.

