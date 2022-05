Dorothy Irene Botkin, 85, Arnold, died May 26, 2022. Mrs. Botkin worked in electronics in California, Colorado and St. Louis. She and her husband ran a grocery store for 10 years in Centerville, Ill., before moving to Arnold. She was a devout Christian who loved singing in the choir and volunteering at her church, as well as cooking and spending time with her family. She was the daughter of the late Norma (Cozine) and Virgil Fox.

ARNOLD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO