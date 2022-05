SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not always easy to ask for help, especially when many have not walked in your shoes. The Vet Center in South Burlington tries to make that call for help a little bit easier by offering resources. The center is a branch of the VA and their programs extend to Clinton and Essex County veterans, offering group or individual counseling every Friday at Clinton Community College.

