Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.
