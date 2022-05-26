ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ankeny couple has triplets for the second time

By KCRG Staff
KCRG.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa woman has gotten pregnant with triplets for the second time. Kellee and Nick Briggs just brought home the second set from the hospital, and they’re already getting used to...

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge

An Iowa woman who alleges she was fired for blowing the whistle on poor resident care at a nursing home is suing the facility for wrongful discharge. Denise Brooks of Madison County is suing Windsor Manor, an Indianola nursing home, in Warren County District Court. The facility, which has a memory care unit and is […] The post Alleged whistleblower sues Iowa nursing home for wrongful discharge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
94.1 KRNA

Three Dead in Monday Morning Eastern Iowa Crash

Three people are dead following a vehicle accident with a semi-truck this morning (Monday, May 30) around 10 a.m. according to a Waterloo Police Facebook statement. The post says that the crash happened at roughly approximately 9:53 a.m. at the intersection of Hammond and E Shaulis Rd. in Waterloo. Responding officers located the semi and the vehicle and pronounced the driver of the vehicle and their two passengers dead at the scene.
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Multiple fatalities in Iowa after separate motorcycle crashes

Several people have died in Iowa in separate crashes since Saturday, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The holiday is the start of the period known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. Troopers say Iowa averages about 33 traffic-related deaths per month between now and Labor Day. Holly Jo...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Production to resume after a fire at a plant in Waverly

WAVERLY, Iowa (KCRG) - Production is set to resume on Monday at GMT Corporation in Waverly. That’s in the 2100 block of Bremer Avenue. The company says there was a minor dunnage fire outside. According to a post Sunday on the company’s Facebook page, all the employees got out safely and no one was hurt.
WAVERLY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa organizations call on citizens to help Uvalde community

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - People and organizations in Iowa are finding ways to help families grieving in Uvalde, Texas, KCCI’s Kayla James reports. Health care providers in Texas worked furiously Tuesday to save the lives of those injured in the shooting. That meant a lot of blood was being used — to the point the Texas Blood Center put out a call for help. And this past week, LifeServe Blood Center just happened to be on call, setting aside 30 units of blood and sending some off immediately. Those units of blood came from people in central Iowa and beyond.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Strong to severe storms overnight in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Strong to severe thunderstorms overnight. More storms along the Missouri state-line tomorrow, especially during the morning. Drier, seasonable weather returns for the remainder of the week. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect in the following Iowa counties until...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Oxford couple honors deceased veterans for Memorial Day

OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - For the past 10 years a married couple in Oxford has honored local deceased veterans with a handmade cross at their graves with what branch of the military they served in, and a flag. The process has grown over the years from one cross made for...
OXFORD, IA
KCRG.com

Man hurt in Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said a shooting hurt a man in Waterloo on Monday night. Officers responded to a call at 8:53 p.m. to the area of 4th Street and Grant Avenue. Police said the man shot is in critical condition. There are no arrests so far. The shooting...
WATERLOO, IA
WHO 13

Low pay and burnout causing the great teacher resignation

DES MOINES, Iowa – As the 2021-2022 school year comes to an end, many teachers across the nation and here in Iowa will not be returning next year.  The Iowa State education association tells me there’s an increase in resignations by about 15% this year compared to last year, which is some of the highest […]
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Two shot, one who later died, in Waterloo

Eastern Iowa teacher looks to mental health funding in wake of Uvalde shooting. An eastern Iowa teacher is calling on groups to make meaningful changes to mental health programs after the Uvalde Shooting. Updated: 2 hours ago. Iowa City pools opened for the summer season this weekend, with most aquatic...
WATERLOO, IA
Western Iowa Today

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Firefighters use rope to rescue stranded Iowa kayaker

AMES, Iowa — An Iowa kayaker was rescued Friday night after her kayak capsized in the South Skunk River. Ames Fire Department responded to North River Valley Park, 725 East 13th St., at 5:50 p.m. The kayaker had capsized in the rapids at the low head dam site and...
AMES, IA
KCCI.com

Vigil held for man killed in Des Moines motorcycle crash

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Sunday, friends and family gathered to honor 41-year-old William Lewis Kinney IV's memory and find healing after he was killed in amotorcycle crash last week. Many wore shirts featuring Kinney's name and likeness before releasing balloons in his honor. Kinney was riding at high...
DES MOINES, IA
KOEL 950 AM

10 Iowans To Compete On Hit TV Show In June

A whole slew of Iowans will be competing on America Ninja Warrior this season. Earlier this year we shared that ten Iowans would be competing in the 14th season of the competition show. Ten locals in total who train on the show Ninja U gym in Cedar Falls will be...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Fire forces evacuation of Waverly GMT plant

WAVERLY, Iowa — Flames erupted at a Waverly plant Sunday afternoon. Crews were called to GMT around 3:00pm Sunday. Workers at the plant tell Iowa's News Now a dunage fire is responsible. Dunage is loose wood or matting used to keep cargo in position within a ship's hold. Everyone...
WAVERLY, IA
KCRG.com

Man injured in Sunday evening shooting in Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man is recovering from a gunshot wound after police say he was shot Sunday evening. Waterloo Police say they took a call before 7 p.m. about a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Boston Avenue. They say as officers arrived at the scene, police took a report of a man arriving at UnityPoint Health - Allen Hospital suffering from a gun shot wound. Police believe his injuries are non-life threatening.
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Marshalltown cemetery ready for Memorial Day following derecho damage

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) - Crews at Marshalltown’s Riverside Cemetery are vigorously preparing the grounds for what they say is the busiest time of the year, KCCI reports. The 2020 derecho left behind a lot of damage. Most of the fence surrounding the property came down, as did a lot of mature trees and limbs.

