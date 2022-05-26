Fallen firefighter to be memorialized after dying in the line of duty

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

A fallen firefighter is being memorialized in the community he served after dying in the line of duty.

Duane “Denny” Craft was a charter member of the Franklin Community Volunteer Fire Department, and on the night of January 22 1978 he responded to his last call.

Franklin Community VFD responded with Bethany VFD for a structure fire that night.

Craft was assigned to radio duty during the events of that night.

While on duty he collapsed from a heart attack and passed away on the way to the hospital.

Decades later he was certified to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and this weekend the VFD is dedicating a plaque in his memory.

“To bring this closure to the family is a pretty special to us at the department, you know it’s been 40 plus years since this occurred so to bring this to them means the world to us.” Chief Gerald McClain – Franklin Community VFD

Craft’s nephew is also a member of the department and was actually there the night his uncle passed.

Craft is the only firefighter from the Franklin Community VFD to die in the line of duty.

The dedication ceremony will take place on Saturday at 10 am at the Franklin Cemetery.

There will be more than two dozen of his family members attending.



